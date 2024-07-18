Recovery of the technology sector, the European Central Bank’s interest rate and the privatization of Sabesp are among the topics

Wall Street looks set to bounce back on Thursday (Jul 18, 2024) after the tech sector’s rout in the previous session. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) reported strong earnings, while Netflix is ​​expected to release its latest numbers after the close.

The European Central Bank is expected to remain stable at its latest policy-setting meeting. In Brazil, the privatization process of Sabesp (BVMF:SBSP3) remains in focus.

1. Technology sector

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher on Thursday (July 18), recovering from the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite’s worst session since 2022 as investors grow wary of the lofty valuations of big technology stocks.

At 0804 GMT, Dow futures were down 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.44%.

On the economic front, jobless claims for the week ending July 13 will be released as investors look for clues about the health of the nation’s labor market, with the Federal Reserve (US central bank) seeking more guidance before cutting interest rates.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.8% on Wednesday, its worst day since December 2022, while the S&P 500 fell 1.4%. Meanwhile, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, closing above 41,000 for the first time in history.

All eyes will remain on the technology sector, although TSMC’s good results may generate some confidence.

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, NYSE:TSM) may face choppy waters in the future, but there’s no doubt that the Taiwanese chipmaker is thriving right now.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker reported a strong 36% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday (Jul 18), riding on surging demand for semiconductors used in AI (Artificial Intelligence) applications.

TSMC posted a net profit of T$247.85 billion ($7.6 billion), compared with Reuters expectations for a profit of T$236.1 billion.

It is the world’s leading producer of advanced chips found in everything from smartphones to AI applications, counting companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) among its clientele.

The surge in demand for AI over the past year, with a number of tech giants rushing to launch their own offerings on the back of the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has seen the company’s American Depository Receipts reach a total market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

The company is considered a bellwether for the global chip manufacturing industry, as it has the largest production capacity for advanced chips in the industry.

That said, TSMC shares fell on Wednesday (July 17) due to rising geopolitical tensions after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Taiwan should pay the US for defense supplies, putting the spotlight on the island’s most important company.

Additionally, reports emerged that the Biden administration was considering more export restrictions to China, especially when it comes to chip manufacturing technology, which could herald lower sales in China, which is a major consumer of chips.

There are more earnings to digest on Wednesday (Jul 17), including from Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) before the open, while streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) must present results at the end of the closing.

2. Netflix announces earnings

Netflix will release its latest results after the close on Thursday (Jul 18), with the streaming giant having already guided for lower net subscriber additions in Q2 than in the first three months of the year.

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) predicts the company will have added around 4.82 million subscribers in Q2, which would be the smallest addition since Q1 2023 and around half the 9.3 million added in the previous 3 months.

That drop followed sharp gains following a crackdown on password sharing and as viewers’ attention turned to summer sporting events, including the European Championship football tournament.

That said, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) believes Netflix could be in for some upside surprises, supported by an impressive content slate, price increases and continued benefits from efforts to crack down on password sharing.

“We remain bullish on Netflix shares heading into Q2 earnings”JPMorgan analysts said in a note published last week, “although we also recognize the high expectations”.

Industry data suggests growing demand, JPMorgan said, citing Sensor Tower data showing that global download and daily active user trends improved in Q2.

3. ECB interest rates

The ECB (European Central Bank) holds its latest policy-setting meeting later in the session and is expected to keep interest rates unchanged after cutting interest rates from record highs last month.

So the focus is likely to be on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, with investors looking for clues on the future path of interest rates.

Lagarde will likely try to strike a balance, acknowledging that regional growth is weak but domestic inflation and wage growth remain stubbornly high. Markets are pricing in nearly two rate cuts over the rest of the year, with the next downward move widely expected in September.

“ECB to keep rates on hold in July”Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analysts said in a note. “From their perspective, more data are needed to confirm the assumed (and projected) timely return of inflation to target.”

4. Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has discussed a plan to separate its digital streaming and studio businesses from its legacy TV networks, the Financial Times reported on Thursday (July 18), as it seeks to generate greater value for its shareholders.

The report said CEO David Zaslav is examining several strategic options for the media and entertainment conglomerate, ranging from selling assets to spinning off the Warner Bros. film studio and Max streaming service into a new company.

Warner Bros. shares have fallen nearly 27% this year, and nearly 70% since the merger between Discovery and AT&T (NYSE:T), which separated Warner Media in 2022.

In May, the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as advertising sales at its cable unit fell and as the studio segment dealt with the fallout from last year’s Hollywood strikes.

“While several financial assumptions behind the combination of Warner Media and Discovery have not materialized, we still believe that several of WBD’s assets are best-in-class with tremendous unrecognized value.”Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analysts said in a note earlier this week.

The company could create more value for its shareholders if it explored strategic options, including a possible sale, the bank added.

5. Privatization of Sabesp

The privatization process of Sabesp (São Paulo State Basic Sanitation Company) remains in focus. The share of the company that will remain held by the government will be reduced from 50.3% to 18%.

According to the São Paulo government, Equatorial (BVMF:EQTL3), the only company to present a proposal for a reference shareholder, will hold 15% of the shares, while another 17% will be divided among investors. The reservation period for proposals ended on Monday (July 15), with demand more than 30 times higher than estimated.

Levanta Investimentos’ guidance to its clients was to participate, highlighted analyst Flávio Conde in an interview, who recommended entry via funds. “The outlook is very good for Sabesp as a company. It will gain a leading investor who has a lot of experience in buying state-owned companies and being able to move forward”.

The process remains controversial and the PT (Workers’ Party) filed a new lawsuit with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) against the privatization of the sanitation company.

At 8:05 am (Brasília time), the EWZ ETF (NYSE: EWZ) was up 0.17% in pre-market trading.

With information from Investing Brazil.