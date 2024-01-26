Revenue from Intel and Visa, PCE data, drop in oil prices and preview of Brazilian inflation are among the topics

US stock futures fall this Friday (Jan 26, 2024), as investors assess a disappointing revenue outlook from chipmaker Intel and await new data on inflation.

The payments processor expects a slowdown in quarterly revenue growth in its current quarter, due in part to the recent cold snap across much of the U.S. that has impacted spending activity. Inflation in focus in Brazil, with the release of the January preview.

1. Intel releases revenue outlook

Intel's (NASDAQ:) disappointing revenue forecast ) for the 1st quarter weighed on the markets' mood on the last trading day of the week.

The semiconductor maker said it expects to post revenue in the current 3-month period of $12.2 billion to $13.2 billion, a range that was well below Wall Street projections of $14.5 billion. according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

Quarterly revenue, excluding non-recurring items, was also seen at $0.13 per share, missing expectations of $0.33.

Shares of the California-based company fell in US pre-market trading on Friday (Jan 26).

In a post-earnings conference call with analysts, CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted that “discreet headwinds” in its automotive chip division Mobileye and its programmable solutions spin-off are “impacting overall revenue”leading to pessimistic guidance.

Intel's core business — producing chips used in traditional personal computers and servers — has also faced seasonal demand pressures, Gelsinger noted.

Meanwhile, heavy investments, especially around the development of artificial intelligence technologies, over the past year have hurt Intel's gross margin.

“Investors are starting to get the bill for last year’s massive AI investments, and that’s a clear message for earnings season going forward.”said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com.

US stock futures fell on Friday (Jan 26), pointing to a possible pullback in stocks after a week of gains.

At 7:52 am (Brasília time), the contract had fallen 0.15%, the had lost 0.16%, and the it was down 0.57%.

Wall Street's main indices jumped on Thursday (Jan 25), driven by a stronger-than-expected advance estimate of US economic growth in the 4th quarter.

The numbers reinforced hopes that the world's largest economy is on track for a soft landing, a scenario in which inflation is contained without triggering a sharp drop in activity.

The benchmark hit its 5th consecutive record close, rising 0.5%, while the tech-heavy index grew 0.2% and the 30-stock index rose 0.6%.

Disrupting the bullish sentiment, electric vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: ) fell 12.1% after warning that sales would grow at a “notably smaller” this year.

2. Visa and income

Visa shares Visa (NYSE: ) fell in the pre-market on Friday (Jan 26), following tepid guidance on 2nd quarter sales from the world's largest payments processor.

The company predicted an increase in “average greater than high single digits” in net revenue during the current period – which implies a slowdown compared to the 11% increase recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

Speaking to analysts, Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh said growth particularly slowed in the 1st week of January due to a period of extreme cold in many US regions. However, Suh added that the impact of this event will likely be “softened” throughout the quarter.

In the 3 months to December 31, Visa still posted market-beating adjusted earnings per share of $2.41, thanks in large part to strong retail spending during the key shopping season between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday.

Visa rival American Express (NYSE: ), is expected to release its latest results on Friday (Jan 26), together with consumer products group Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: ) and transportation company Norfolk Southern (NYSE: ).

3. PCE Data Ahead

U.S. core and underlying price growth is forecast to have risen 0.2% in December on a monthly basis, a rate that many economists believe could help cool inflation back to the Federal Reserve's target.

As measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, inflation is estimated to have increased 2.6% year-over-year last month, matching the pace of November.

The interannual mark of the so-called “core”which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, is also expected to have increased 3.0% compared to the 3.2% recorded in November.

This indicator – widely known as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – could suggest that price gains continue to slow toward the central bank's 2% target.

Lower inflation may have allowed Americans to open their wallets during the holiday season. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than 2-thirds of overall U.S. economic activity, is expected to have expanded by 0.4%, accelerating from 0.2% last month.

Coupled with solid GDP (gross domestic product) numbers from Thursday (Jan 25), the data could influence how the Fed approaches the possibility of reducing interest rates from more than two decades of highs.

At the end of last year, policymakers were expected to implement cuts as early as March, but slowing inflation and resilient growth pushed back those projections.

4. Oil falls

Oil prices fell on Friday (Jan 26), losing some of the previous session's strong gains, but are still on track to rise for the week following healthy US economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus.

At 7:53 am, futures contracts were trading 0.90% lower at US$76.66 per barrel, while the fell 0.56% to US$81.97 per barrel, after reaching its highest levels since December in the previous session.

Benchmark oil prices are still on track for their biggest weekly rise since October after data on Thursday (Jan 25) showed the US economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter, suggesting resilience in the world's largest consumer of oil.

Elsewhere, China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, announced a deep cut in bank reserves in a bid to stimulate growth earlier in the week, while disruptions to Red Sea oil supplies also continued.

5. Inflation in Brazil

The preview of Brazilian inflation for January measured by the IPCA-15 (Broad Consumer Price Index for half a month) will be released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Friday (26 January). In December, the IPCA-15 rose 0.40%.

According to Warren Investimentos, which estimates a variation of 0.49%, taking the indicator to 4.65% in 12 months, the acceleration of inflation in the monthly reading will occur due to the food group.

“Fresh foods justify this movement due to the climate and El Niño, which continues to influence these products and present variations above the seasonality for the period. On the other hand, planes, gasoline and energy are bearish vectors in this disclosure”points out Andréa Angelo, inflation strategist at Warren.

At 7:55 am (Brasília time), the ETF EWZ fell 0.12% in the pre-market.

With information from Investing Brazil.