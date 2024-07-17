Amazon Prime Day, rising oil prices and budget cuts in Brazil are among the topics

Tech stocks are set to fall sharply at the opening bell in the US market on Wednesday (17 July 2024) after disappointing guidance from ASML and concerns over Taiwan. Amazon looks set to benefit from its Prime Day, while UK inflation shows hidden strength. In Brazil, a possible government budget freeze is in focus.

1. Trump and Taiwan

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for US president, has waded into the thorny topic of diplomatic relations between the US and China, saying Taiwan should pay the US for the supply of defense equipment since the country gives it nothing.

“I know the people very well and respect them a lot. They took about 100% of our chip business. I think Taiwan should pay us for defense.”Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published on Tuesday (17.Jul), adding that he thought the US was no different from an insurance company.

Taiwan’s freedom is a key point of contention between the US and China. The United States is Taiwan’s largest supplier of defense equipment, despite not having a formal agreement with the island.

This caused TSMC (Taiwan) shares to Semiconductor ManufacturingNYSE:TSM) to fall sharply, with the world’s largest contract chipmaker being by far Taiwan’s most valuable company and a major focus of China’s attention.

Taiwan is an important part of the global technology supply chain, with most of the world’s semiconductors being manufactured in the country.

TSMC is set to report earnings on Thursday (July 18), and is forecast to post a strong quarterly profit on the back of sustained AI demand. Monthly data showed the company benefited from much higher-than-expected revenue in Q2.

2. Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) annual two-day Prime Day shopping event ends Wednesday, and spending by the online retail giant’s customers could increase 10.5% from last year, according to forecasts from Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Analytics, a company that studies e-commerce transaction data.

According to Adobe, shoppers are likely to spend about $14 billion over the two-day campaign. Amazon has turned July, a traditionally slow period for retailers, into a major component of its annual results, accounting for 1% to 2% of its global net sales, according to CFRA Research.

Amazon said Day 1 of its 2023 Prime Day was its biggest sales day ever, though it did not disclose total sales for the event. Adobe calculated that shoppers spent $12.7 billion on Amazon last year during Prime Day, which was 6.1% more than they spent during the 2022 event.

US stock futures fell on Wednesday (Jul 17), retreating from record highs, with the technology sector taking the brunt of the selloff after a downbeat forecast from Dutch semiconductor company ASML (AS:ASML).

At 8 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 0.17%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.76% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.25%.

Major indexes closed higher on Monday (15 July), with the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 700 points and closing at a record high, as well as registering its best session since June 2023.

However, sentiment turned negative after ASML’s (AS:ASML) Q3 sales forecast fell short of estimates despite a strong Q2, with sales hitting the upper end of guidance.

There are more earnings to be reviewed on Wednesday (Jul 17), including those from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

On the economic front, the Fed’s Beige Book report will also be released, as will housing starts and building permits data for June.

3. UK interest rates

Doubts are growing over whether the Bank of England will start cutting UK interest rates at its next meeting in August after British inflation held steady last month, defying forecasts of a slight decline.

The CPI (Consumer Price Index) rose 0.1% in June, an annual increase of 2.0%, unchanged from the previous month, defying expectations of a fall to 1.9%.

Importantly, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy factors, held steady at 3.5% on an annual basis, suggesting that underlying price pressures remained strong.

The Bank of England meets early next month, and rate futures now show investors see a roughly 1-in-3 chance of a rate cut, down from nearly 50-50 before the inflation data.

“We know that services inflation is what the Bank of England is most focused on at this stage, and the stabilisation at 5.7% per annum in June does not support any further calls for easing ahead of the August 1 meeting.”ING analysts said in a note.

4. Oil prices rise

Oil prices rose on Wednesday (17 July) as signs of lower supply in the US helped to calm some fears about weakening demand in the rest of the world, and in China in particular.

At 8:00 a.m., U.S. crude futures (WTI) rose 0.45% to $80.07 per barrel, while the Brent contract rose 0.29% to $83.97 per barrel.

U.S. inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels last week, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, considerably more than expected, pointing to a tight market in the world’s largest oil producer and consumer.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its official storage report later in the session.

Oil markets suffered a sharp decline last week as weak economic data from top oil importer China raised concerns about slowing demand.

5. Brazil’s Budget

The federal government must evaluate scenarios on Thursday (18.Jul) to announce a new spending freeze on next Monday (22.Jul) the date of publication of the Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report for the 3rd two-month period of this year. The amount could reach R$ 10 billion, according to found out O Poder360.

In a report released to clients and the market, BTG bank (BVMF:BPAC11) stated that a “adequate blocking of expenses would open space for improvement of the local scenario”.

The team of economists led by Mansueto Almeida pointed out that the Brazilian currency depends, in the short term, “the magnitude of the spending freeze, which will be disclosed in the third bimonthly report, and the possibility that the government’s commitment to fiscal adjustment on the expenditure side will become clearer with the release of the 2025 Budget”.

Earlier this month, the economic team announced a cut of R$25.9 billion in next year’s budget. The details are ready, according to the Ministry of Finance, but will be prepared by the Ministry of Planning.

At 8 am (Brasília time), the EWZ ETF (NYSE: EWZ) was up 0.45% in pre-market trading.

