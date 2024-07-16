Trump picks JD Vance as running mate, bitcoin price surge and US bank profits among topics

The comments of the head of the Fed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cemented expectations that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in September. Investors are looking ahead to retail sales data to confirm the slowdown in the economy, while there are more bank earnings to digest later in the session.

Meanwhile, bitcoin gained as investors viewed a Trump presidential victory as more likely after the attack on Trump. In Brazil, the 2nd tax reform regulation project is expected to be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies in early August.

1. Interest rate cut

Confidence is growing that the Federal Reserve will agree to a September interest rate cut, following Chairman Jerome Powell’s reasonably supportive comments on economic stimulus and lower interest rates on Monday.

In what could be his last public comments before the Fed goes silent ahead of its July 30-31 policy meeting, Powell remained cautious but suggested that recent inflation data were trending in the right direction for the inflation rate to return to the Fed’s 2% target.

“In fact, in Q2 we made a little more progress” in containing inflation, Powell said at an event at the Economic Club of Washington. “We had 3 better readings and if we average them, it is a very good position.”

Powell also said he does not see the U.S. economy going through major economic turmoil or a full-blown recession.

The comments were enough to send markets once again shifting their expectations for rates, with investors forecasting 68 basis points of easing this year. A September rate cut is now fully priced in, the tool said. CME FedWatch.

US stock futures were trading higher on Tuesday (July 16) than ever before, as investors sought further clues about the health of the US economy in the form of retail sales and bank profits.

At 07:55 (Brasília time), the Dow Jones Futures contract was 0.1% higher, the S&P 500 Futures rose 0.15%, and the Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.15%.

The main indexes closed higher on Monday (15.Jul), with the blue chip The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record high as investors were buoyed by the perceived increased likelihood of a Republican president, which could pave the way for investor-friendly tax and fiscal policies.

This Tuesday (16th July), there are more profits to digest, mainly from the banking sector, but much of the focus will also be on the release of retail sales data for June.

They are expected to show a 0.3% drop on a monthly basis as consumers struggle with high interest rates and rising prices.

2. Trump picks Vance

Donald Trump returned to the spotlight on Monday (July 15), receiving a rapturous reception on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just days after surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump has officially been nominated to be the party’s 2024 presidential candidate and announced the U.S. senator JD Vance as his running mate.

The four-day convention will culminate with Trump’s prime-time speech on Thursday (July 18), when he will formally accept the party’s nomination to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

The attack reinforced expectations of a Trump victory in the November election, especially after Biden’s poor performance in the first debate between the two candidates last month.

President Biden gave an interview to NBC on Monday, dismissing concerns about his mental health and indicating he has no intention of dropping out of his reelection bid. The race between Trump and Biden remains tight, according to public opinion polls, although Trump leads in several battleground states that will likely decide the election.

3. Banking Profits in the US

The banking sector will remain in focus on Tuesday (Jul 16), with companies including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) scheduled to report quarterly earnings before the open.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said Monday that its profit more than doubled in the second quarter due to strong debt underwriting and fixed-income trading, but fell from an exceptional first quarter when profits were the highest since 2021.

The resilience of the U.S. economy has given corporate executives the confidence to pursue acquisitions, debt sales and equity offerings. “We expect equity investors to focus on the Q2 earnings reporting season through the rest of this month and into early August.”analysts at Yardeni Research said in a note.

“If earnings are better than expected (as we project), the bull market should broaden as investors continue to discount the cuts in the federal funds rate later this year, as they did on Thursday (July 11) and Friday (July 12). The breadth of positive 3-month forward earnings growth rates among S&P 500 companies continues to widen.”

4. Bitcoin in demand

Bitcoin’s price rose on Tuesday (July 16), adding to gains from the previous session, driven by the prospect of friendlier crypto regulations in the US if Donald Trump were to win a 2nd term in the 2024 presidential race.

As of 7:55 am (Brasília time), Bitcoin was up 1.60% to $63,518, gaining 10% this week and nearly 50% year-to-date.

Trump speculation helped the token overcome concerns over selling pressure from distributions from now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt Gox, which sent Bitcoin tumbling to $54,000 in early July.

Bitcoin’s rally came after a failed assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend was seen as a major boost to the former president’s popularity.

Trump has maintained a largely pro-crypto stance, recently declaring that Bitcoin’s future should be built in the U.S. rather than abroad. This contrasts with a series of crackdowns on the industry by the SEC and the Department of Justice in recent years.

5. Tax Reform in Brazil

The 2nd draft regulation of the Tax Reform should be considered in the Chamber of Deputies next month. The expectation of the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is that the text will be on the agenda for evaluation in the plenary in the first half of August, when the parliamentary recess ends.

The 1st regulatory project was approved by the Chamber in July, with the main points, including a sin tax, cashback for families in situations of social vulnerability, and some changes, such as exemption for meats, included in the basic food basket. Now, the matter needs to be approved by the Senate.

The 2nd text, which still needs to be analyzed by the deputies, provides details about the management committee for the new tax and the distribution of revenues to states and municipalities.

The changes foreseen in the Tax Reform should not be applied immediately, but will have a transition period until 2033.

With information from Investing Brazil.