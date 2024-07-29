Apple AI delay, oil price fluctuations and BC meeting to define Selic are among the topics

U.S. stock futures are higher at the start of a week that includes several important central bank meetings, including the Fed (Federal Reserve, US Central Bank), as well as the profits of major technology companies.

Apple is slow to incorporate artificial intelligence features into its flagship products as earnings season in Europe continues. In Brazil, the week is also one of definition for the economy’s base interest rate.

1. Fed decides interest rates

This week the spotlight will be on central banks, with the Fed, Bank of England, Brazilian Central Bank and Bank of Japan all set to hold monetary policy meetings.

The Fed concluded its July policy meeting on Wednesday (Jul 24, 2024) and is expected to hold its interest rate steady. overnight reference in the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%, as it has done since July 2023.

However, markets are expecting a rate cut in September, especially after Friday’s PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, showed signs of cooling prices.

So Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement will be studied carefully to see whether it sets the stage for a rate cut at the next meeting.

The Bank of Japan concluded its latest policy-setting meeting on Wednesday (Jul 24), and speculation over the prospect of a rate hike is growing despite a fragile economy and weak consumer sentiment.

The Bank of England meets on Thursday (1 Aug) amid huge uncertainty over whether policymakers will deliver their first rate cut since 2020.

Last month, the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep rates on hold, but that decision is expected to be a more balanced one, with policymakers having to judge between higher-than-expected services price inflation and weak growth.

US stock futures rose on Monday (29 July) at the start of a week dominated by a Federal Reserve meeting as well as a series of important corporate earnings.

At 8 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 0.40%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.57%.

Major indexes fell last week, with the Nasdaq Composite in particular hit hard by the slowdown in technology trading.

Big tech earnings are set to continue in the coming days, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) set to report earnings on Tuesday (Jul 30), followed by Facebook parent company Meta (NASDAQ:META) on Wednesday (Jul 31) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday (Aug 1).

Disappointing numbers could reignite concerns that sparked a sell-off last week, with the Nasdaq suffering its worst day since late 2022 on Wednesday (Jul 24).

2. Apple AI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is taking longer than expected to include its recently unveiled AI (artificial intelligence) features, known as Apple Intelligence, in its flagship iPhone and iPad devices, and they won’t be included in an initial software update, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple’s AI plans won’t be included in the first September releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Bloomberg reports, but are expected to be included in the October updates.

The company had in June unveiled a slew of new AI-powered features for its flagship devices, hoping that the seemingly insatiable demand for all things AI would help the company offset steadily slowing sales of its flagship iPhone.

Apple is set to report its June-quarter earnings later this week, and is expected to report a sustained decline in device sales amid increased competition and saturation in the smartphone market.

3. Heineken

There are also gains in Europe to digest as Q2 earnings season continues.

Heineken (AS:HEIN) shares fell 7% after the world’s second-largest brewer missed half-year estimates and reported a major loss in value as it wrote down the value of its 40% stake in China Resources Beer.

That said, Heineken also raised its full-year profit guidance, expecting organic operating profit growth of between 4% and 8% in 2024, compared with its previous guidance of low-single-digit to high-single-digit growth.

Philips (AS:PHG) shares rose 10% after the Dutch medical device maker reported Q2 results that beat expectations, driven by higher profits, the implementation of its restructuring program and insurance revenue tied to its Respironics product liability claims.

Shares in Pearson (LON:PSON) fell 3.5% after the educational publisher reported a drop in pre-tax profit compared with a year earlier, even as the company said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

4. Oil fluctuates

Oil prices were mixed on Monday (July 29) due to concerns about the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which could affect global supply, after a deadly rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

At 8:00 a.m., U.S. crude futures (WTI) fell 0.57% to $76.72 per barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.49% to $79.89 per barrel.

The weekend attack reportedly killed at least 12 people and was blamed by Israel and the United States on Iran-backed Hezbollah, which denied responsibility for the attack. Israel has vowed retaliation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Israeli jets struck targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

These rising tensions are also diminishing the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza were gaining momentum. Still, gains are limited, as the outlook for crude oil demand remains bleak.

5. Monetary policy in Brazil

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank begins its 3rd (July 30) 2-day meeting to define the Selic (base interest rate of the Brazilian economy).

The expectation is that Copom will maintain the Selic rate at the current level of 10.5%, with an announcement scheduled for the evening of Wednesday (July 31). With inflationary expectations unanchored, fiscal uncertainties and pressure on the dollar, the Brazilian monetary authority would be “on the edge” to raise interest rates, according to the bank JP Morgan, which addressed the issue in a report.

The position would be increasingly uncomfortable for the members of the board. “Further increases in inflation projections could trigger increases in the second half of this year”warns JP Morgan. “At this point, we still do not believe that the BCB (Central Bank of Brazil) will make a U-turn and start a cycle of hikes”the bank ponders.

At 8 am (Brasília time), the EWZ ETF (NYSE: EWZ) was up 0.29% in pre-market trading.

With information from Investing Brazil.