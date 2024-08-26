Nvidia earnings report expectations, rising oil prices and Brazilian taxes are among the topics

U.S. futures are virtually flat on Monday (Aug. 26, 2024), at the start of a week that will bring Nvidia earnings and inflation data that will likely solidify expectations for interest rate cuts in September.

NASA (US Space Agency) stated that astronauts trapped in the ISS (International Space Station) will only return in 2025. In Brazil, the government estimates that the country may have the highest tax in the world.

1. US Stocks

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday (Aug. 26), with markets hovering near record highs after the Fed (Federal Reserve, US Central Bank) gave a clear signal that the long-awaited start of interest rate cuts will be next month.

At 7:57 am (Brasília time), the Dow futures contract rose 0.11% and the S&P 500 futures gained 0.15%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.08%.

Markets are coming off a strong week, with the S&P 500’s Friday close putting the benchmark index less than 1% away from its all-time high hit in mid-July. All three major indexes rallied after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “the time has come” to reduce the Fed funds rate target and that “the risks of high inflation have diminished”.

The comments seemed to all but guarantee a rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 18 meeting, which would be the first such cut in more than four years. This week, the data-dependent Fed will have a slew of economic indicators to consider ahead of its September rate decision. Those include the Commerce Department’s revised second-quarter GDP and its comprehensive PCE report, which includes the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index.

Friday’s PCE data will be closely watched, although recent comments from Fed policymakers have indicated that the Fed’s focus has shifted to labor market risks and that inflation is close enough to target to make it easier to cut rates starting next month.

The economic calendar also includes durable goods orders on Monday (Aug. 26), along with the weekly initial jobless claims report on Thursday (Aug. 29).1

2. Nvidia Profits

The recovery in U.S. markets will face a test when Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a company that relies on AI, reports earnings after the close on Wednesday (Aug. 28).

Nvidia shares are up about 150% year to date, accounting for about a quarter of the S&P 500’s 17% gain year to date. But the impressive multi-year run and AI craze have also drawn comparisons to the dot-com craze that imploded more than two decades ago.

The earnings report, along with guidance on whether corporate investments in AI are expected to continue, could be an important inflection point for market sentiment heading into a historically volatile time of year.

The results come at the end of an earnings season during which investors have taken a less forgiving view of big tech companies whose profits have failed to justify high valuations or prodigious spending on AI.

3. Oil

Oil prices rose on Monday (Aug 26) amid concerns that any possible escalation of the Middle East conflict could disrupt regional oil supplies, while the prospect of imminent U.S. interest rate cuts boosted the global economic outlook and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 2.09%, to $79.78 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude futures were at $76.58 a barrel, up 2.34%.

Both oil benchmarks gained more than 2% on Friday (Aug. 23) as expectations for a September rate cut by the Fed solidified. But oil prices still ended last week lower as a poor outlook for major economies weighed on fuel demand.

Oil market investors also remain cautious about plans by OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) to increase production later this year.

4. NASA rejects Boeing

NASA announced on Saturday (August 24) that it is too risky to bring two astronauts trapped on the ISS (International Space Station) back home in Boeing’s new faulty capsule and that they will now return home on a SpaceX ship in early 2025.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were stranded on the ISS in June after Boeing’s Starliner capsule apparently malfunctioned during a test flight. The flight was initially planned to last at least 9 days, but was postponed indefinitely as the agency raced to identify what was wrong with the Starliner.

NASA’s decision to move forward with SpaceX poses further problems for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which was already facing increased scrutiny over the safety standards of its commercial aircraft. SpaceX has a contract with NASA to provide cargo to the ISS and has already flown nine successful missions to the ISS, through April 2024.

5. Ministry of Finance

Brazil may have a VAT (Value Added Tax) of around 27.97%, calculated by the Ministry of Finance, the highest rate in the world. The new tax is a result of the Tax Reform, which replaces taxes such as:

ISS (Service Tax);

ICMS (Tax on Transactions Relating to the Circulation of Goods and the Provision of Services);

IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products);

Pis (Social Integration Program);

Cofins (Contribution to the Financing of Social Security);

IOF (Tax on Financial Transactions).

For a dual system of Value Added Taxes, one from the Union and another from states, municipalities and the Federal District.

Among the reasons for changes in the calculations is the inclusion of meat in the national basic food basket, with an impact of around 0.56 percentage points on the tax rate. With more “exceptions”, the total tax rate increases as a form of compensation, according to a note from the government itself. Cheese, salt, flour and oils also have an impact on the VAT.

The Ministry of Finance expects that, after the regulation of the Tax Reform, the new rules, with unification of rates and simplification of collection, will be applied gradually, until the year 2032.

At 7:58 am (Brasília time), the EWZ ETF (NYSE: EWZ) was up 0.066% in pre-market trading.

With information from Investing Brazil.