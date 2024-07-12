Topics include the start of U.S. earnings season, Chinese trade data and tax reform exemptions.

Wall Street had an unexpected reaction to softer-than-expected inflation data. Technology stocks posted sharp losses after the reading, even as optimism grew over a September interest rate cut.

Losses in U.S. futures suggested that trend was likely to continue on Friday (July 12, 2024). But key producer price index data and the start of the second-quarter earnings season should offer markets more clues.

President Joe Biden reiterated his intention to run against Donald Trump in the 2024 election, rejecting calls for him to withdraw amid growing concerns about his mental state.

In Brazil, last-minute exceptions in the tax reform regulations are putting pressure on the tax rate.

1. Interest rate cut

Markets have increased bets on a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (US Federal Reserve) after softer-than-expected CPI (Consumer Price Index) data on Thursday (11.Jul).

Investors have priced in an 82% chance of a 25 basis point cut in September, up from expectations of a 64% chance seen last week, the CME Fedwatch. This was last, as CPI data showed inflation slowed slightly more than expected in June.

The PPI (Producer Price Index), which will be released this Friday (July 12), should offer more clues about this trend. Other signs of cooling inflation will likely be taken into account in increasing expectations of rate cuts.

U.S. stock index futures fell, with losses in Nasdaq 100 Futures suggesting the rout in technology stocks could extend into Friday (Jul 12).

Wall Street indexes fell sharply on Thursday (July 11) as investors took recent profits in heavyweight technology stocks, especially those that have seen a stellar sell-off in recent weeks on AI (artificial intelligence) enthusiasm.

That trend spread across Asian and European markets on Friday (12 July), with high-tech stock markets recording steep losses.

Investors have returned to investing in more economically sensitive sectors, which should benefit from better growth as interest rates fall this year.

2. Earnings Season

The second-quarter earnings season is set to kick off this Friday (Jul 12), with reports from a number of major Wall Street banks throughout the day.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are all set to report second-quarter earnings later in the day (Jul 12), with a sharp focus on how corporate profits fared as the economy came under increasing pressure from high interest rates and persistent inflation.

Friday’s (Jul 12) reports will be followed by earnings from financial sector heavyweights Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) on Monday (Jul 15), while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) are due to report on Tuesday (Jul 16).

3. Biden maintains candidacy

US President Joe Biden has reiterated his commitment to compete against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, dismissing growing concerns about his mental state.

Biden said he was “the most qualified person to run for president”while answering questions from the press at a NATO summit on Thursday (July 11). Biden said he had already defeated Trump once and would do it again.

His comments came amid growing calls from several members of the Democratic Party for the president to drop his bid for re-election in light of a seemingly disastrous performance in a debate with Trump in June.

4. China Market

Markets were also grappling with mixed trade data from the world’s second-largest economy. China’s trade balance rose to a larger-than-expected surplus in June, supported by strong exports. But an unexpected drop in imports raised concerns about slowing domestic demand.

China’s imports of key commodities such as oil, iron ore and copper fell during the month, adding to the negative tone of material prices.

While exports were strong in June, they are expected to face some headwinds in the coming months, especially as the EU has joined the US in imposing tariffs on key Chinese sectors such as electric vehicles. The EU is a key EV market for China.

5. Tax Reform

The approval of the Tax Reform regulations in the Senate included last-minute exceptions to taxation, such as meat, which put pressure on the total rate. The expectation is that the standard VAT (Value Added Tax) rate will be 26.6%.

According to the newspaper The globewhich cites World Bank calculator estimates, the inclusion of meats, cheeses and salt tends to increase the tax to 27.1%, making Brazilian VAT the highest in the world.

“Remembering that any item with a reduction in taxation, inserted into some special regime, later impacts the total rate”highlighted in an interview with economist Paula Magalhães, PhD from EESP-FGV, who previously held the position of chief economist at AC Pastore & Associados, owned by Affonso Celso Pastore, who passed away this year. Read the interview complete.

The government is struggling to balance its accounts and, according to the newspaper Economic valuethe Treasury and the Senate are negotiating triggers targeting the ceiling, possibly establishing a hierarchy of measures. The matter still needs to be approved by the Senate before sanction.

At 7:57 am (Brasília time), the EWZ ETF (NYSE:EWZ) was stable in pre-opening.

