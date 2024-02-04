Dispatch from Minister Benjamin Zymler points out signs of irregularities in the state-owned company’s contract with Unigel; Court demanded explanations from the oil company

Minister Benjamin Zymler, from TCU (Federal Audit Court), demanded explanations from the Petrobras on a contract signed with the Unigel which could result in a loss of almost R$500 million for the state-owned company. The decision came after the Court's technical area pointed out “indications of irregularities” in the agreement. Here's the complete of the order (PDF – 219 kB).

The contract has a total value of R$759.2 million and is valid for the Camaçari (BA) and Laranjeiras (SE) units. The agreement of tolling (industrialization to order), signed on December 29, 2023, guaranteed the resumption of activities at the oil company's fertilizer factories that are leased (rented) to the company.

The decision was issued on January 31, ordering Petrobras and the Ministry of Mines and Energy to respond within 5 days. Technical analysis by the Court of Auditors indicated that the contract could cause a loss of R$487 million to the oil company's cash flow due to taking on a loss-making operation.

Among the possible irregularities, the TCU technical area listed flaws in the justifications for carrying out the deal, lack of signature from higher levels of the company on the contract and the fact that Petrobras assumed the risks of the business in an unfavorable market scenario.

Zymler stated that by maintaining the lease contract while contracting Unigel on an outsourced basis to operate the factory, Petrobras “begins to supply gas and receive fertilizer, becoming responsible for its commercialization, assuming the burden of a loss-making operation of almost half a billion reais in a period of 8 months”says in the decision.

The order mentions that the state-owned company's own risk analysis on the contract “would have pointed out that its celebration would result in an expected loss of R$ 487.1 million, while the other alternatives considered, of (i) resumption of both plants by Petrobras and (ii) failure to carry out the tolling and failure to resume the plants by the state-owned Petrobras, would cause even greater losses, of R$ 1.23 billion and R$ 542.8 million, respectively”.

However, Zymler stated that the comparison would be inappropriate, as, “because tolling is economically unfeasible and presents monthly operational losses, the longer the contract, the greater the loss incurred by Petrobras, the opposite being true. On the other hand, the other alternatives suggested, despite their premises having been harshly questioned by the technical unit, do not suffer relevant impacts over time, as they would be definitive solutions”.



Table shows the NPV (net present value) of Petrobras' loss with the plants, with the values ​​expected under the tolling and in the event that the state-owned company resumes the factories or does nothing. Highlighting the methodology that considers the use of units from 2000 to 2023

In the order, the minister stated that the economic unfeasibility of contracting “seems to be indisputable” since Unigel itself, in the 2nd half of 2023, decided to suspend the activities of the leased plants alleging the economic unfeasibility of the operation, even though there were natural gas contracts for ship or pay (supply guarantee model with monthly payment) signed with Petrobras and Shell.

The minister, following the technical opinion, understood that the contract is an affront to the principles of efficiency, economy and reasonableness as it is a provisional solution in the face of other perennial possibilities. He also recalled that at the end of the 8 months the state-owned company will have to re-evaluate the issue again, “having to choose between extending the tolling contract indefinitely, which could cause even greater losses than any other definitive solution”.