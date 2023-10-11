There are 3 more planes that will pick up Brazilians in Israel due to the conflict in the Gaza Strip; the 1st has already returned to Brazil

Brazil reserved 6 FAB (Brazilian Air Force) planes to repatriate 2,300 Brazilians who are in Israel or Palestine.

The 1st arrived at around 4:07 am this Wednesday (Oct 11, 2023) and brought 211 people back to the country. The 2nd should arrive in the early hours of this Thursday (Oct 12).

There are at least 3 planes with defined itineraries to bring Brazilians from Israel. According to Secom (Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic), the times are only predictions. The official itinerary will depend on logistical issues.

Read the timetables and schedules below:

3rd flight

plane – KC-390;

KC-390; 10.Oct.2023 – takes off from Brasília, at 4pm;

– takes off from Brasília, at 4pm; Oct 12, 2023 – takes off from Rome (Italy), at 9:50 am (local time);

– takes off from Rome (Italy), at 9:50 am (local time); Oct 12, 2023 – takes off from Tel Aviv (Israel), at 5pm (local time);

– takes off from Tel Aviv (Israel), at 5pm (local time); Oct 13, 2023 – lands in Recife (PE), at 7am (local time);

– lands in Recife (PE), at 7am (local time); Oct 13, 2023 – lands in Guarulhos (SP), 10:50 am (local time);

– lands in Guarulhos (SP), 10:50 am (local time); number of passengers – 60.

4th flight

plane – KC-30;

KC-30; Oct 11, 2023 – takes off from Brasília, at 5pm;

– takes off from Brasília, at 5pm; Oct 13, 2023 – takes off from Rome (Italy), at 9:40 am (local time);

– takes off from Rome (Italy), at 9:40 am (local time); Oct 13, 2023 – takes off from Tel Aviv (Israel), at 5pm (local time);

– takes off from Tel Aviv (Israel), at 5pm (local time); Oct 14, 2023 – lands in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 11:30 pm (local time);

– lands in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 11:30 pm (local time); number of passengers – 210.

5th flight