The President’s New Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) began with the revocation of different acts of the administration of its predecessor, the now ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

During the 2022 election campaign, Lula and his team indicated changes in Brazilian environmental policy. Even at that time, the president indicated his intention to strengthen inspection bodies and combat actions that were harmful to the environment, such as illegal mining and deforestation.

The minister of the area, Marina Silva, and the members of the new government have already indicated measures to punish deforestation, in addition to new forms of inspection. One of the transition team’s suggestions, for example, was to use satellite images to identify farmers who illegally deforest. They would sufferremote embargoO”, in which they would automatically lose access to bank credit.

“There will be a strong and immediate reduction in deforestation in Brazil in the first quarter of the Lula government”, said former environment minister Carlos Minc on November 30. “No more laziness and impunity. Deforested, will suffer the legal, juridical, administrative consequences.”

In season, Marina Silva (Rede) stated that there is suspicion that environmental crimes were intensified because there was a “non-punishment perspective” during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Upon taking office on Wednesday (4.jan.2023), Marina announced the creation of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Control of Deforestation and Territorial Environmental Planning. She also said that by March the government should create the national climate authority body proposed by the transition team.

For Lula’s team, the fight against deforestation and environmental protection were undermined during the previous government. According to Minc, the “environmental policy was demolished in Brazil”. Thus, the actions of the new administration should be aimed at strengthening the mechanisms and policies in the area.

This line of action began shortly after the inauguration. President Lula signed on Sunday (Jan 1) 4 acts to guide the new government’s environmental policy:

fight against deforestation — decree “reestablishes” fights the destruction of Brazilian biomes, with the protagonism of the IBAMA(Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in the policies of the area (full – 151 KB);

— decree “reestablishes” fights the destruction of Brazilian biomes, with the protagonism of the IBAMA(Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in the policies of the area (full – 151 KB); conama — order determines that the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change will present, within 45 days, a proposal for a new regulation for the National Council for the Environment (full – 59 KB);

— order determines that the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change will present, within 45 days, a proposal for a new regulation for the National Council for the Environment (full – 59 KB); Amazon Fund — decree reestablishes the fund and enables the use of R$ 3.3 billion in international donations to combat environmental crime in the Amazon;

— decree reestablishes the fund and enables the use of R$ 3.3 billion in international donations to combat environmental crime in the Amazon; mining — Decree revokes the Support Program for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining and the Interministerial Commission for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining. Entities for the protection of the environment said that the structures encouraged mining (full – 57 KB).

The Chief Executive also restructured the Union ministries. In the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) it indicates R$ 3.55 billion for the portfolio. There is also an indication of R$ 729.4 million for the direct administration of the Ministry of the Environment.

In addition, other related entities, such as Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) total over R$ 1.9 billion and R$ 834.6 million, respectively. Here’s the full (15 MB) of the text approved by the National Congress on December 22, 2022.

The values ​​for the ministries, however, may change, since the division does not include the folders created in the new government, in addition to the internal organization of Lula’s ministries.

Squid and the Environment

The importance that the area will have in the PT’s 3rd term was indicated by his 1st international commitment as president: to participate in the COP27 (27th UN Conference on Climate Change), in Egypt.

At the international event, Lula focused on indicating a new attitude of the then future government in relation to the environment. “Brazil is back in the world”, said the PT.

It was also during the COP that Lula closed the reactivation of Amazon Fund with the government of Norway. The fund is the main global compensation mechanism for efforts to curb deforestation and finance projects in the Amazon region.

As of 2019, the Bolsonaro government extinguished technical bodies and reduced the participation of NGOs, changing the Fund’s governance, until the operationalization of the structure was suspended. Thus, the billionaire resources were frozen.

Still at the climate conference, Lula indicated charged publicly the rich countries by the agreement signed in 2009 that established the payment of US$ 100 billion per year, starting in 2020, to reduce and adapt the poorest nations to the effects of climate change.

“This commitment has not been and is not being fulfilled. This leads us to reinforce, even more, the need to advance in another theme of this COP 27: we urgently need financial mechanisms to remedy losses and damages caused due to climate change“, said.

Lula also stated that his government will “recreate and strengthen”environmental protection and inspection bodies. The speech is also adopted by the members of the working group on the subject during the transition, who also indicated the actions of the future government for the environment.