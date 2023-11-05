Data from the Ministry of Education show that 61.3% of those enrolled are women and the majority are young people aged 17

The 1st day of the Enem (National High School Exam) tests is held this Sunday (5.Nov.2023) throughout Brazil. This year, the Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) applies the test to more than 3.9 million people. The 2nd day of the assessment is on November 12th.

According to information from the MEC (Ministry of Education), 61.3% of those enrolled are women, equivalent to 2.4 million people. Men represent 38.7% (1.5 million).

The ministry’s survey also shows the education level of those enrolled:

have already completed high school – 48.2%, equivalent to 1.8 million;

– 48.2%, equivalent to 1.8 million; high school graduates – 35.6% (1.4 million);

– 35.6% (1.4 million); trainers who are students in the 1st or 2nd year of high school – 15.8% (620 thousand); It is

– 15.8% (620 thousand); It is trainers who do not attend or have not completed high school – 0.4% (17.4 thousand).

As for the age group of those registered, 26.4% are 17 years old. Then in ranking young people aged 21 to 30 appear (19.4%). In 3rd place are teenagers aged 16 or younger (15.5%).

According to MEC data, the number of registrations increased by 13.1%, compared to 2022 – when there were 3,476,226 registrations – and 14.2% compared to 2021 – which registered 3,444,171 registrations.

Of the total number of participants, 63% (2,481,562) had the registration fee waived and 37% (1,452,430) paid it. Free participation in Enem is provided for people who fit into at least one of the following profiles:

enrolled in the 3rd year of high school (this year 2023), in a public school declared to the School Census; those who completed their entire secondary education in a public school or as a full scholarship holder in a private school; It is people in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability due to being members of low-income families – registered with the CadÚnico (Single Registration).

The tests, which for the first time will be colored to increase accessibility, will be applied in: