Prize is R$588.9 million, the highest amount ever accumulated from bets placed by Caixa

The Mega da Virada dozens were drawn on Sunday night (Dec 31, 2023), at 8:30 pm. The following dozens were drawn: 24 – 56 – 33 – 48 – 21 – 41. The estimated prize is R$588.9 million. The accumulated prize was the highest amount ever accumulated from Caixa Econômica Federal bets. The amount must be withdrawn at Caixa branches, however, amounts equal to or above R$10,000 are paid after 2 days of presentation at the branch, and the time allowed for withdrawing the prize is 90 days after the date of prize draw.