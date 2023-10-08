Extremist group released a statement and stated that the action would be a response to “Zionist aggression” against the Palestinian people

The extremist group Hamas released an official statement on Saturday (Oct 7, 2023) in which it claimed responsibility for the attacks against Israel. Announces the beginning of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, in reference to the sacred region for Jews and Muslims. He says the attacks are a response to “Zionist aggression” against the Palestinian people and that Israel “he played with fire through the continuation of his crimes and his fascist policies.”

“The blessed ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ is a victory for the justice of the Palestinian cause and for the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, dignity, liberation and to return to their lands from which they were forcibly displaced.”says an excerpt from the statement, available on Hamas website. Here is the full note in Arabic (PDF – 2 MB) and in Portuguese (translated in the browser using the Google tool).

Hamas lists some points in the statement:

says the attack is to protect the Palestinian people;

states that the battle of “Arab nation” demands victory by all available means;

Arab countries must work to support the Palestinian people;

calls for the release of prisoners from “prisons of fascist occupation”, without giving details;

calls the presence of Israel “fascist occupation”.

Watch footage of the Hamas attack (3min24s):

Learn more about the war in Israel:

the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attacks in official note published on your website;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;

the conflict has already left 970 people dead (600 Israelis and 370 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;

world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action;

Itamaraty announced that it will request an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the conflict;

Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian was injured and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty;

there will be an operation by the Lula government to repatriate Brazilians in areas affected by the attacks;

The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

OPINION – Hamas-Iran relationship is an obstacle to peace, writes Claudio Lottenberg;

– Hamas-Iran relationship is an obstacle to peace, writes Claudio Lottenberg; UNDERSTAND – find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel

– find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war.

