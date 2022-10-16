Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), 26 years old, is the most voted federal deputy in the country with 1.49 million votes. He is the 3rd most voted deputy in the history of the Chamber, behind the deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), with 1.84 million votes in 2018, and Eneas Carneirowhich in 2002 won 1.57 million votes.

Ferreira has a degree in law and was the 2nd most voted councilor in Belo Horizonte and coordinates the movement on social networks Direita Minas.

The most voted candidate in São Paulo also had an expressive vote, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), which received more than 1 million votes. Coordinator of the MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Ceto), Boulos launched himself as a candidate for deputy after giving up running for governor of São Paulo in March this year.

In 2020, he ran for mayor of São Paulo, but was defeated by the former mayor. Bruno Covas (PSDB-SP).

The current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was the most voted in Alagoas, with 219.4 thousand votes. On social media, Lira thanked voters for voting. “More Alagoas believed in my work, in my seriousness and in my commitment”said.

Acre

The most voted deputy was the former mayor of the capital Rio Branco, help Neri (PP), with 25,800 votes.

alagoas

amapá

The most voted deputy was the civil servant Josenildo (PDT), with 27,100 votes.

amazon

Amon Mandel (Citizenship), currently a councilor in Manaus, was the most voted deputy at age 21. He got over 288,000 votes.

Bahia

The current deputy Otto Alencar Filho (PSD) was the most voted in the state, re-elected with 200.9 thousand votes.

Ceará

The most voted candidate was André Fernandes (PL), currently a state deputy, with 229,500 votes.

Federal District

The most voted was the deputy Bia Kicis (PL), re-elected with 214.7 thousand votes.

Holy Spirit

The candidate with the most votes was Rep. Helder Salomão (PT), re-elected with more than 120 thousand votes.

Goiás

The journalist Silvye Alves (União Brasil) was the most voted candidate, with 254.6 thousand votes.

maranhão

the candidate held (PL), currently a state deputy, was the most voted federal deputy in Maranhão, with 161,200 votes.

Mato Grosso

Former deputy and former senator Fábio Garcia (União Brasil) was the most voted candidate, with 98,700 votes.

Mato Grosso do Sul

Founder of the National Association Proarmas Movement, Marcos Pollon (PL) was the most voted deputy in the state, with 103,100 votes.

Minas Gerais

For

The most voted in the state is the dermatologist doctor Alessandra Haber (MDB), with almost 259 thousand votes.

Paraíba

The candidate with the most votes is the current deputy. Hugo Motta (Republicans), re-elected 158 thousand votes.

Paraná

The most voted is the former Attorney of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol (We can), with almost 345,000 votes. Dallagnol gained notoriety during the Lava Jato operation.

Pernambuco

The candidate with the most votes was Rep. André Ferreira (PL), re-elected with 273.2 thousand votes.

Piauí

the deputy Julio Cesar (PSD) was the most voted candidate, re-elected with 134,800 votes.

Rio de Janeiro

the deputy Daniela do Waguinho (União), the most voted in the state, was reelected with just over 213,700 votes.

large northern river

The name with the most votes was that of deputy Natalia Bonavides (PT), re-elected with 157.5 thousand votes.

Rio Grande do Sul

O Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicans), currently a state deputy, received the most votes, with 259,000 votes.

Rondônia

The doctor Fernando Maximo (União Brasil), who was Secretary of Health in the State, received the most votes, with 85,600 votes.

Roraima

the deputy Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans) was the most voted candidate, re-elected with 19,800 votes.

Santa Catarina

the deputy Caroline de Toni (PL) was the most voted, re-elected with 227.6 thousand votes.

Sao Paulo

The most voted candidate was Guilherme Boulos (Psol), with more than 1 million votes.

Sergipe

Andre’s Yandra (União Brasil) was the most voted in the state, with 131.4 thousand votes. She is the 1st woman elected federal deputy in Sergipe.

Tocantins

The most voted deputy was Toinho Andrade (Republicans), with 63,800 votes. He is the current president of Aleto (Legislative Assembly of the State of Tocantins).

With information from Chamber Agency