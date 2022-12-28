O Power360 offers to download the most complete report of the 2022 elections. Extra Electoral Drive.

The 68-page file brings a detailed mapping of the spheres of power in Brazil after the elections. Features quick-to-read infographics and lists that include:

who’s who in state power;

list of all congressmen who should participate in the next legislature, including the percentage of favorable votes already given in proposals by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (for those re-elected)

the new correlation of forces in the House and Senate with the party mergers announced after the vote;

the main electoral indicators (abstention, congressional renewal rate, major campaign donors, etc.);

the configuration of party forces in each of the 27 units of the Federation.

The historic edition incorporates a number of post-vote scenario changes. These are application situations sub judicelike that of coach Pablo Marçal, who had his election as federal deputy and his votes annulled after a legal dispute.

Other small changes can happen until February 1, 2023, when the new congressmen take office. The 28 deputies in parties affected by the performance clause, for example, have the right to change their party without losing their mandate.

There are contestations of results under analysis by the Electoral Justice, which can increase or reduce the presence of parties in legislative assemblies and in the Federal Chamber, for example.

