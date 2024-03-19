In addition to Bolsonaro and Mauro Cid, another 15 people were indicated by the PF as perpetrators of crimes such as fraud and criminal association

The PF (Federal Police) indicted the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 16 other people for alleged fraud with covid vaccine cards. In addition to Bolsonaro, there are former advisors and their respective families who would have participated in the scheme. If convicted, Bolsonaro could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Read the list of indictees:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former president of the Republic – is indicated by the PF as the mastermind of fraud in the Ministry of Health system. Indicted for inserting false data into the official system and for criminal association;

– is indicated by the PF as the mastermind of fraud in the Ministry of Health system. Indicted for inserting false data into the official system and for criminal association; Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp – indicted for criminal association, misrepresentation of a public document, insertion of false data into an information system;

– indicted for criminal association, misrepresentation of a public document, insertion of false data into an information system; Gabriela Santiago Ribeiro Cid, wife of Mauro Cid – indicted for ideological falsification of a public document, use of an ideologically false document;

– indicted for ideological falsification of a public document, use of an ideologically false document; Gutemberg Reis de Oliveira, federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro (MDB) – indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system;

– indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system; Luis Marcos dos Reis, Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp – indicted for entering false data into an information system;

– indicted for entering false data into an information system; Farley Vinicius Alcântara, doctor – indicted for misrepresentation of a public document. He allegedly used a nurse's vaccination data to defraud Gabriela Cid's vaccination card;

– indicted for misrepresentation of a public document. He allegedly used a nurse's vaccination data to defraud Gabriela Cid's vaccination card; Eduardo Crespo Alves, Army second sergeant – insertion of false data into the information system. He would have been approached by Cid in November 2021 to help enter data into the ConecteSUS system;

– insertion of false data into the information system. He would have been approached by Cid in November 2021 to help enter data into the ConecteSUS system; Paulo Sérgio da Costa Ferreira – indicted for entering false data into an information system;

– indicted for entering false data into an information system; Ailton Gonçalves Barros – indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system, ideological falsehood in a public document. An ally of Bolsonaro, he is also being investigated for participating in an alleged coup d'état plan investigated by the PF.

– indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system, ideological falsehood in a public document. An ally of Bolsonaro, he is also being investigated for participating in an alleged coup d'état plan investigated by the PF. Marcelo Fernandes Netherlands – indicted for entering false data into an information system;

– indicted for entering false data into an information system; Camila Paulino Alves Soares – indicted for entering false data into an information system;

– indicted for entering false data into an information system; João Carlos de Sousa Brecha – indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system;

– indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system; Marcelo Costa Câmara – indicted for entering false data into an information system;

– indicted for entering false data into an information system; Max Guilherme Machado de Moura – indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system, use of a false document;

– indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system, use of a false document; Sérgio Rocha Cordeiro – indicted for criminal association, entering false data into an information system, use of a false document. Occupies a commissioned role;

– indicted for criminal association, entering false data into an information system, use of a false document. Occupies a commissioned role; Cláudia Helena Acosta Rodrigues – indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system; It is

– indicted for criminal association, insertion of false data into an information system; It is Célia Serrano da Silva – indicted for entering false data into an information system and criminal association.

BOLSONARO SAID HE HAS NO KNOW OF FRAUD

In a statement to the Federal Police in May 2023, Bolsonaro said he did not believe that Mauro Cid had defrauded his vaccination card and that of his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, who was 12 years old at the time. The former president has already publicly stated that he would not vaccinate her against Covid.

At the time, Bolsonaro also said he did not know the reason for the tampering, as the certificate was not required for international travel.

Now, it will be up to the Attorney General's Office, the highest body of the Public Ministry, to evaluate the evidence collected and decide whether to file a complaint with the Court. If you understand that there are no elements for a complaint, the case can be closed.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE



On May 3, 2023, the PF launched operation Venire, which verified false records on SUS (Unified Health System) platforms and tampering with vaccination cards. The action was based on the breach of confidentiality of Cid's communication devices, carried out the previous year, in an investigation into electronic voting machines.

According to the PF, on December 21, 2022, the then government secretary of the City of Duque de Caxias (RJ), João Carlos de Souza Brecha, entered into the SUS system that the former president had taken vaccines against Covid. A day later, a user registered with the email “[email protected]”, used by Cid at the time, accessed the ConecteSUS application and issued vaccination certificates.

On December 27, another receipt was issued and then the data was deleted from the healthcare system. On the 30th, the date on which Bolsonaro embarked for the United States, a new receipt was issued. Fifteen days before the former president's return to Brazil, on April 29, a 4th receipt was issued.

Mauro Cid was arrested in the operation. The lieutenant colonel was appointed by the PF as responsible for the scheme.

Bolsonaro was also targeted. Agents carried out searches and seizures at the former president's home in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília. He was at the residence at the time of the searches and had his cell phone seized.

Read more: