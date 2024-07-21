“To my fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We have made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to record numbers of Americans. We have provided critical care needed by one million veterans exposed to toxic substances. We have passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

We’ve appointed the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court. And we’ve passed the most important climate legislation in history. America has never been better positioned to lead than it is today.

I know that none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we have overcome a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We have protected and preserved our democracy. And we have revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while my intention was to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.

Later this week, I will address the nation with more details on my decision.

Extract from the letter published by Biden this Sunday. White House (via REUTERS)

For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my sincere thanks to the American people for the faith and trust they have placed in me.

Today I believe what I have always believed: that there is nothing that America cannot do, when we do it together. We just have to remember that we are the United States of America.”