Javier Milei, from the “La Libertad Avanza” coalition, won the 2nd round of the presidential elections in Argentina, defeating Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), with around 14.5 million votes. On Sunday (November 19, 2023), the ultraliberal candidate obtained 14,476,462 votes, while Massa received 11,516,142. The numbers correspond to 55.69% of the total votes for the right-wing representative, compared to 44.30% for the Peronist.

O Power360 brought together the infographics produced during Argentina’s electoral process so that the reader can have an overview of how many votes each candidate had in the 1st and 2nd rounds, the historical data of the dispute and much more. The material is organized in order of publication, considering the most up-to-date results.

Read the results of the 2nd round:

Milei was the most voted president in the history of Argentina, beating Mauricio Macri’s record in 2015.

Javier Milei will be the 4th non-Peronist Argentine president since redemocratization. Since 1983, 8 of the 12 elected heads of the Executive have been Peronists. The elected candidate was the non-Peronist with the most votes of all.

Read how Argentines have voted since 2003:

The defeat of Peronism was decided by 77.7% of voters.

Read the population’s participation:

Primary elections

In the primaries, held on August 13, voters voted to choose the presidential and gubernatorial candidate from each party and the candidates that could run for the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

Read the result:

How each region voted in the primary elections:

1st round

The 1st round of the Argentine elections was held on October 22. Following the country’s rules, the election went to a 2nd round because no presidential candidate reached 45% of the votes or 40% with a 10 pp advantage for the 2nd place candidate.

Read the result:

The 1st round also defined the Argentine deputies and senators.

Read the composition of the Chamber:

Read the composition of the Senate:

Economy

Check out the most up-to-date indicators to understand Argentina’s economic context.

Gross debt:

Interest rate:

Compared inflation in Latin America:

International reserves:

Unemployment rate: