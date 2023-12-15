Special regimes increase the standard rate from 21.7% to 27.5%, but it can reach 29.1% depending on the basic basket

The exceptions created in the tax reform increase the standard VAT (Value Added Tax) rate from 21.7% to 27.5%. The biggest impact is the tax exemption for the national basic food basket, with a 1.7 percentage point increase in the rate. The data are from CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

In an interview with journalists this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023), the president of the CNI, Ricardo Alban, said that the entire population loses with a tax rate of 27%, as the Minister of Finance said, Fernando Haddadin November.

“The consumer and the income earner are the ones who pay the tax. If we have 27% [de alíquota] It will be one of the biggest in the world. […] It's certainly not good for anyone. We have to have the capacity and the government can find the best equation for this reality and we can mitigate as many exceptions as possible, which probably don't make sense,” said Alban.

According to a CNI report, the greater the number of exceptions to the general IBS/CBS (Goods and Services Tax/Contribution on Goods and Services) rules, the higher the standard tax rate.

If there were no exceptions, the rate would be 21.7%. In this scenario, the only exceptions to the standard treatment are:

Simple national;

Specific regime for the financial sector;

Tax treatment given to public purchases.

The rate rose to 27.5% due to the specific regimes created. Alban argues that it is necessary to change Brazil's culture in relation to tax differences. “From grain to grain it adds up and the final cost can be something that can worry us. This aggregation of concessions worries us that the rate could reach 27% or more than 27%. And we understand that it should be something around 22% or 21%“, he said.

BASIC BASKET

The rate may be higher or lower depending on how the national basic basket will be defined and the food group that will have different taxation – 60% lower. The 1st group will be exempt and will have an impact of 1.7 percentage points. The value may be higher if the definition of certain basic products is broader than expected by the CNI.

Food that will have a lower rate will have an effect of 1.6 percentage points on the standard rate. The standard rate may vary by 3.4 percentage points, depending on the treatment chosen for the basic food basket. With all food items taxed at 0%, the standard rate will rise to 29.1%.

TAX REFORM

In November this year, the Senate approved PEC 45/2019 with changes and more special regimes – with more advantageous rates for certain sectors of the economy. The government's economic team is critical of the high number of exceptions.

The reform creates 2 taxes, both are VAT (Value Added Tax):

CBS (Contribution of Goods and Services) – federal tax;

IBS (Goods and Services Tax) – state/municipal tax.

It will also create a selective tax on products that are harmful to health or the environment.

The benefiting sectors will pay 40% of the standard rate. In other words, if it is 27.5%, they will pay 11%.

Without the exceptions approved in Congress, the standard rate of 21.7% would be sufficient to maintain the government's revenue level. Read what the composition of post-reform revenue would be like:

70% standard regime;

standard regime; 7% special regimes;

special regimes; 3% selective tax;

selective tax; two% direct payment from Simples;

direct payment from Simples; 11% of waste from Simples;

of waste from Simples; It is 7% of public purchases.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said that the tax reform rapporteurs, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), in the Chamber, and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), in the Senate, will have a meeting on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) to negotiate the points of the proposal. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) will also be present.