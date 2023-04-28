The document was filed on the night of this Thursday (April 27); will be voted in the plenary of the Chamber on Tuesday (May 2)

the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP) filed on Thursday (27.Apr.2023) the final version of the Bill of fake news (2,620 of 2020). It proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It was approved by the Senate and is being processed by the Chamber of Deputies since 2020. On April 25, deputies approved the urgent request. The vote had 238 in favor and 192 against – here is the table with every vote. It will go to the plenary vote on the 3rd (May 2). If approved, it returns to the Senate. Here’s the full (577 KB).