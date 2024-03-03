Electoral Court approved rules that deal with the transportation of weapons, electoral propaganda and distribution of resources from the Electoral Fund

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) published on Friday (1st March 2024) in the DJE (Diary of Electoral Justice) the rules with guidelines for the 2024 municipal elections. The 12 resolutions approved on Tuesday (27th February) deal with electoral calendar, electoral surveys, audit and inspection of the electronic system, electoral systems, general acts of the electoral process, registration of candidacy, distribution of resources from the Electoral Fund, accountability, electoral propaganda, representations and complaints and electoral offenses. Read the complete (PDF – 1.1 MB).