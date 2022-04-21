President Jair Bolsonaro announced pardon for the deputy, sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison by the STF

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Thursday afternoon (21.Apr.2022), in a live broadcast on social networks, pardoning the sentence to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The congressman was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison by the Federal Supreme Court.

In addition to the prison sentence, in an initial closed regime, the Supreme Court decided for the cassation and loss of political rights, which can lead to ineligibility. The congressman was not yet in prison, as it was possible to appeal to the STF itself.

Watch (5min31s):

read the intact of the decree:

“The President of the Republic, in the use of the attribution conferred on him by art. 84, caput, item XII, of the Constitution, in view of the provisions of art. 734 of Decree-Law No. 3,689, of October 3, 1941 – Code of Criminal Procedure, and

“Considering that the presidential prerogative to grant individual pardons is a fundamental measure to maintain the Democratic State of Law, inspired by values ​​shared by a fraternal, fair and responsible society;

“Considering that freedom of expression is an essential pillar of society in all its manifestations;

“Considering that the granting of an individual pardon is an exceptional discretionary constitutional measure aimed at maintaining the traditional mechanism of checks and balances in the tripartition of powers;

“Considering that the granting of individual pardon results from an honest judgment necessarily based on legal, political and morally applicable hypotheses;

“Considering that the President of the Republic was democratically entrusted with the mission of looking after the public interest; and

“Considering that society is in legitimate commotion, in view of the conviction of a parliamentarian protected by the inviolability of opinion granted by the Constitution, who only made use of his freedom of expression;

“DECREE:

“Art. 1st Constitutional grace is granted to Daniel Lucio da Silveira, Federal Deputy, sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court, on April 20, 2022, under Criminal Action No. , for the practice of the foreseen crimes:

“I – in item IV of the caput of art. 23, combined with art. 18 of Law No. 7,170, of December 14, 1983; and

“II – in art. 344 of Decree-Law No. 2,848, of December 7, 1940 – Penal Code.

“Art. 2 The grace mentioned in this Decree is unconditional and will be granted regardless of the final judgment of the condemning criminal sentence.

“Art. 3rd The grace includes the custodial sentences, the fine, even if there is default or registration of debts in the Active Debt of the Union, and the restrictive penalties of rights.

“Brasilia, April 21, 2022; 201 of Independence and 134 of the Republic.”