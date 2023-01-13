The PF (Federal Police) found in the house of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the DF Anderson Torres a draft for the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília.

The purpose of the document would be to change the outcome of the election. The former president lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Here’s the supposed full (161 KB) of the draft.

On his Twitter profile, Torres said that there was in his residence a “pile of documents for disposal” is that “very likely” the draft would be there. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due course at the MJSP. The aforementioned document was taken when I was not there.”he declared.

The former minister also said that the draft found was leaked “out of context”which would have helped “feeding fallacious narratives” against him.

“We were the first ministry to deliver management reports for the transition. I respect Brazilian democracy. I have a clear conscience regarding my role as Minister”he declared.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Republic may, after hearing the Council of the Republic and the National Defense Council, decree a State of Defense for “preserve or promptly restore, in restricted and determined places, public order or social peace threatened by serious and imminent institutional instability or affected by calamities of great proportions in nature”.

Torres had preventive detention decreed by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, on Tuesday (10.jan). The determination responded to the representation presented by the director general of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues. Torres lives in Brasília, in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood. The agents left the scene with a package, placed in the corporation’s car.

The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) sent a request to the STF to open an inquiry against Torres and the governor removed from the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), on Tuesday (10.jan).

Torres is accused by the authorities of being silent about acts involving vandalism and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília on January 8th.

He was dismissed from the DF Public Security Secretariat by order of the now removed governor, Ibaneis Rocha, on the same day that the extremists invaded Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF.

Torres took office after heading the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in 2021 and 2022 under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

TRANSCRIPTION

Read below the transcription of the draft of the decree that issued the State of Defense in the Electoral Court and that allowed reviewing the election results:

“THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, in the exercise of his powers conferred by articles 84, item IX, 136, 140 and 141 of the Constitution,

“DECREES:

“Art. 1st It is decreed, based on art. 136, 140, 141 and 84, item IX, of the Federal Constitution, the State of Defense at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court, in Brasília, Federal District, with the objective of guaranteeing the preservation or prompt restoration of the fairness and correction of the electoral process presidential election of the year 2022, with regard to its conformity and legality, which, if not complied with or not observed, represent a serious threat to public order and social peace.

1st. A period of 30 (thirty) days is stipulated for compliance with the order established in the caput, from the date of publication of this Decree, which may be extended only once, for the same period.

A period of 30 (thirty) days is stipulated for compliance with the order established in the caput, from the date of publication of this Decree, which may be extended only once, for the same period. 2nd . The headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court are understood to be all facilities where documents, petitions and decisions regarding the 2022 presidential electoral process were processed, as well as the treatment of specific telematic data for registration, accounting and calculation of votes collected by electronic ballot boxes in all zones and sections made available in national territory and abroad.

. The headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court are understood to be all facilities where documents, petitions and decisions regarding the 2022 presidential electoral process were processed, as well as the treatment of specific telematic data for registration, accounting and calculation of votes collected by electronic ballot boxes in all zones and sections made available in national territory and abroad. 3rd. Verified the existence of material evidence that interfere with the objective set forth in the caput of art. 1st the measure may be extended to the headquarters of the Regional Electoral Courts.

“Art. 2nd During the State of Defense, the following rights are suspended:

“I – secrecy of correspondence and telematic and telephone communication of the members of the Superior Electoral Court, during the period comprising the electoral process until the diplomation of the elected president and vice president, which took place on 12.12.2022.

“II – access to the premises of the Superior Electoral Court and other units, in case of need, as provided for in paragraph 3. of art. 1st.

1st. During the State of Defense, access to the premises of the Superior Electoral Court will be regulated by act of the President of the Electoral Regularity Commission, as well as the summoning of public servants and collaborators who can contribute with technical knowledge.

“Art. 3rd While the State of Defense is in force:

“I – Any judicial decision aimed at preventing or delaying the work of the Electoral Regularity Commission will have its effects suspended until the end of the period stipulated in $1, art. 19,

“II – the arrest for a crime against the State, determined by the executor of the measure, will be immediately communicated to the competent judge, who may promote the release, in case of proven illegality, providing the prisoner with the request for an examination of the body of the crime to the police authority competent;

“III – the communication will be accompanied by a statement, by the authority, of the detainee’s physical and mental state at the time of his/her assessment;

“IV – the arrest or detention of any person may not exceed ten days, except when authorized by the Judiciary;

“V – the incommunicability of the prisoner is forbidden.

“Single paragraph. The President of the Electoral Regularity Commission will act as executor of the measure provided for in item I, of $3 of art. 136 of the Federal Constitution.

“Art. 4th The verification of the compliance and legality of the electoral process will be conducted by the Electoral Regularity Commission to be constituted after the publication of this Decree, which will present a final consolidated conclusive report on the objective foreseen in the caput of art. 19.

“Art. 5th The Electoral Regularity Commission will be composed of:

“I – 08 (eight) members of the Ministry of Defense, including the Presidency;

“II – 02 (two) members of the Federal Public Ministry;

“III – 02 (two) members of the Federal Police, holders of the position of Federal Criminal Expert;

“IV – 01 (one) member of the Federal Senate;

“V – 01 (one) member of the Chamber of Deputies;

“SAW – 01 (one) member of the Federal Audit Court;

“VII – 01 (one) member of the Attorney General’s Office; and,

“VIII – 01 (one) member of the Comptroller General of the Union.

“Single paragraph. With the exception of the authorities listed in item I, whose appointment will be up to the Minister of Defense, the appointment of the members of the bodies and institutions that will make up the Electoral Regularity Commission must be made within 24 (twenty-four) hours after the publication of this Decree in the Federal Official Gazette, and the designations must be formalized in an act of the President of the Electoral Regularity Commission.

“Art. 6th. The following entities will be invited to participate in the process of analyzing the object of this Decree, when presenting the consolidated final report:

“I – 01 (one) Member of the Brazilian Bar Association

“II – 01 (one) representative of the United Nations in Brazil

“III – 01 (one) representative of the Organization of American States in Brazil (Assess the pertinence of maintaining this device in the proposal)

“Art. 7th. The final consolidated report will be presented to the President of the Republic and the Presidents of the Federal Supreme Court, the Superior Court of Justice, the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and must contain:

“I – presentation of the object under investigation

“II – the methodology used in the works

“III – the technical contributions received

“IV – any manifestations of the component members

“V – the measures applied during the State of Defense, with due justifications

“SAW – the evidence analyzed

“VII – the nominal list of any persons involved and the misconduct or criminal acts verified, on an individual basis.

“Single paragraph. The full consolidated final report will be published in the Federal Official Gazette.

“Art. 8th This Decree comes into force on the date of its publication.

“Brasília, from 2022.

“201st Year of Independence

“134th year of the Republic

“Jair Messiah Bolsonaro”