Deputies from the working group on regulation presented the document this Monday (8th July)

The deputies of the 2nd working group on the regulation of the consumption tax reform released this Monday (8.Jul.2024) the report prepared based on the discussions they held at the Chamber. The text provides for the administration and monitoring devices for new taxes created by the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2019. Read the full of the new version of the PLP (complementary bill) 108 of 2024 (PDF – 727 kB).