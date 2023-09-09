President will highlight Brazil’s actions in protecting the environment; will talk about the Amazon, the use of renewable energy and COP 30

In his speech at the opening of the 18th G20 Summit, held in New Delhi, capital of India, this Saturday (September 9, 2023), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will highlight Brazil’s actions in protecting the environment. He will talk about the Amazon, the use of renewable energy and COP 30, which will be held in 2025, in Belém (PA). With the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, authorities from member countries and guests discuss food and energy security, international debt, technology and climate change. At the end of the meeting, on Sunday (September 10), the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the presidency of the G20 passes to Lula. read the full of Lula’s speech (PDF – 85 kB).

