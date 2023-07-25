Former military police officer claims that execution was carried out by retired PM Ronnie Lessa with participation of former firefighter “Suel”

Former military police officer Élcio Queiroz signed a plea bargain and confessed his participation in the councilor’s death Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ). According to him, the execution was carried out by retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa. It also reported the participation of former firefighter Maxwell Simões Corrêa, Suel, arrested by the PF (Federal Police) early this Monday morning (24.jul.2023). O Power360 had access to the prize-giving. read the full of the document (4MB).