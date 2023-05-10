Telegram sent a message to its users on its official channel this Tuesday (9.May.2023) criticizing the PL (bill) 2630/2020, the PL of fake news. Read the full.

“Reason for Bill 2630/2020 Being Dangerous

“Democracy is under attack in Brazil. The Chamber of Deputies is expected to vote soon on PL 2630/2020, which was recently amended to include more than 20 completely new articles that have never been widely debated. If the proposal is approved, companies like Telegram may have to stop providing services in Brazil.

“See how this bill will kill the modern internet if it passes with its current wording.

“Grants Censorship Powers to the Government

“This bill allows the government to limit what can be said online by forcing apps to proactively remove facts or opinions that it deems ‘unacceptable’ [1] and suspend any internet service – without a court order. [2]

“For example, the Minister of Justice recently requested sanctions against Telegram, claiming that the app ‘did not respond to a request’ – even before the request is made. If PL 2630/2020 had been in force, the government could have immediately blocked the app as a ‘preventive measure’ until Telegram proved that it had not violated any law.

“Transfers Judicial Powers to Applications

“This bill makes digital platforms responsible for deciding what content is ‘illegal’ rather than the courts – and provides overly broad definitions of illegal content. [3]

“To avoid fines, platforms will choose to remove any opinions related to controversial topics, especially topics that are not aligned with the vision of any government currently in power, which directly puts democracy at risk.

“Create a Permanent Surveillance System

“The bill requires platforms to monitor communications and inform law enforcement authorities in case of suspicion that a crime has occurred or may occur in the future. [4]

“This creates a permanent surveillance system, similar to that of countries with anti-democratic regimes.

“It’s unnecessary

“Brazil already has laws to deal with the criminal activities that this bill is intended to cover (including attacks on democracy).

“The new bill seeks to circumvent this legal framework by allowing a single administrative entity to regulate speech without prior independent judicial oversight. [5]

“And more!

“This just scratches the surface of why this new bill is dangerous. That’s why Google, Goal and others have joined together to show Brazil’s National Congress why the bill needs to be rewritten – but it won’t be possible without your help.

“What Can You Do to Change That?

“You can talk to your congressman here or on social media today. Brazilians deserve a free internet and a free future.

“REFERENCES

“1

“PL 2630 establishes itself as the Brazilian law on freedom, responsibility and transparency on the internet, but the current wording added on April 27, 2023 makes it potentially dangerous. While Article 3 sets out some principles to uphold freedom of expression and prohibit censorship, subsequent articles severely weaken these protections. Specifically, starting from Article 4, the law imposes obligations that facilitate censorship, promoting practices of moderation on ambiguous, broad and sometimes undefined subjects.

“Article 33 extends the parliamentary immunity of government officials to online platforms. In doing so, this provision establishes a dangerous imbalance in which the government is afforded protection while the speech of ordinary citizens or election candidates, especially on controversial topics, may be subject to arbitrary moderation.

“Article 12 allows for a 30-day ‘security protocol’ imposed by the government. The protocol may be extended based on arbitrary and ambiguous factors, such as ‘negligent’ or ‘insufficient’ moderation measures taken by service providers. Under this protocol, providers are liable for damages arising from third-party content deemed ‘unacceptable’, potentially covering a wide range of views or topics as defined by the government. The security protocol effectively forces service providers to implement and align speech moderation with the government’s preferred narrative, possibly requiring updates to their terms of service to ban specific topics or viewpoints altogether.

“two

“According to Article 47, a service may be suspended in an administrative proceeding, without prior consultation with independent courts. Suspension can also be done as a ‘preventive measure’, even before the start of the procedure. While it is theoretically possible to take legal action to reverse such a decision, the service can remain suspended for as long as it takes for the government to conduct the administrative procedure (and then for the court to reach a final decision). Furthermore, if PL 2630/2020 is approved, the court would have to base its decisions on the same vague and overly broad definitions that allowed for the initial suspension (see note [3]). Even if the court eventually rules that the suspension was illegal, by then the service could have remained blocked for months or even years.

“3

“According to Article 11 §1, an application can become liable for content as soon as it is reported by any user, unless the application proves that it handled the notification diligently. Under the ‘security protocol’ (Article 13), this liability becomes immediate for any content related to the protocol, based exclusively on user reports.

“As a result of the duty of care obligation and the need to mitigate ‘systemic risks’ platforms are required to proactively monitor the entirety of their services for ‘illegal content’, defined as relating to a (potentially open) list of laws – which includes ‘crimes against democracy’, among other things. However, the listed laws are intended to regulate conduct, not speech – therefore, they are not suited to dealing with opinions expressed online in the way envisioned by the bill.

“For example, according to the current wording of PL 2630/2020, the government is free to declare virtually any content related to the three powers of government (for example, criticism of the Federal Supreme Court or the President) a crime against democracy that must be prohibited at risk of application suspension.

“4

“The requirements to analyze and mitigate systemic risks (Article 7) and to act with due care (Article 11) can only be met by monitoring and policing a substantial amount (if not all) of users’ content, and by creating an aggressive surveillance system. Under general transparency and auditing obligations, information about users’ activity may be requested and accessed by the government.

“Furthermore, the specific obligations to report any suspected life threats set out by Article 45 may lead to over-reporting of any more aggressive speech on the platform to law enforcement authorities. While the text mentions that platforms should only review ‘information that raises suspicion that a crime involving a threat to life has occurred or may occur’, requiring platforms to proactively seek information of any kind implies that the platform must therefore monitor information of all kinds.

“5

“Article 11 contains an open list of laws that currently cover the intended scope of PL 2630/2020. These existing laws govern crimes against the democratic rule of law, terrorism, racism, and violent or discriminatory behavior, among others. The presence of these detailed regulations indicates that PL 2630/2020 would only serve to weaken the established legal regime, potentially granting the government excessive power and negatively impacting the delicate balance between security and personal rights.

The references are based on PL 2630/2020, as published on April 27, 2023, available here.”