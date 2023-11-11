PEC rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), released the text on Friday night (10.nov); final draft yet to be published

The rapporteur of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform in the Senate, Eduardo Brag(MDB-AM), presented, on Friday night (10.Nov.2023), the full text approved in the Senate. On Wednesday (Nov 8), the proposal received 53 votes in favor and 24 against in 2 shifts at Casa Alta. Read the complete (PDF – 343 KB).

In total, they were presented 837 amendments to the text. were accepted 285 suggestions partially or completely by the Senate plenary. As the PEC underwent changes during its processing, it will have to return to the Chamber of Deputies for a new vote.

The text released by Braga is not the final wording because the signature of the President of the Senate is still missing, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The material must be sent by the Upper House table to the reform rapporteur in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), on Monday (Nov 13).

Despite the possibility that Aguinaldo will receive the final draft next week, it is possible that the material will be evaluated from November 20th.

This is because, next Wednesday will be November 15th, the holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic of Brazil. The Legislature should take the opportunity to amend Thursday (Nov 16) and Friday (Nov 17). Brasília will be emptied.

O Power360 sought out deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro to comment on the PEC in its entirety and whether a new meeting with the president of the Chamber is scheduled, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Until the publication of this report, there was no response.

The main objective of tax reform is to simplify taxes in Brazil. It establishes the unification of federal, state and municipal taxes.

Today, Brazil has 5 taxes that apply to products purchased by the population:

IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products); PIS (Social Integration Program); Cofins (Contribution for Social Security Financing); ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services); It is ISS (Service Tax).

The proposal is to simplify them into the dual VAT (Value Added Tax) for goods and services, with a federal taxation, which would unify IPI, PIS and Cofins, and a state/municipal taxation, which would unify ICMS and ISS.

Main changes

Braga’s report expands the exceptions to the dual VAT reference rate, made up of 2 new taxes: CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) and IBS (Tax on Goods and Services).

CBS will be administered by the Union and will replace IPI, PIS and Cofins. The IBS will be managed shared by States and municipalities and will be the union of ICMS and ISS.

Read other changes in relation to the text approved in the Chamber made by the rapporteur in the Senate:

steering committee – collegiate takes the place of the Federative Council. It removes the possibility of a law initiative by the body. The discussion in the committee will be carried out by an absolute majority;

– collegiate takes the place of the Federative Council. It removes the possibility of a law initiative by the body. The discussion in the committee will be carried out by an absolute majority; income insurance – rises from the 3% predicted by the Chamber to 5%;

– rises from the 3% predicted by the Chamber to 5%; selective tax – weapons and ammunition must be taxed by the so-called “sin tax”; the electricity and telecommunications sectors were left out;

– weapons and ammunition must be taxed by the so-called “sin tax”; the electricity and telecommunications sectors were left out; specific regime for sectors – fuel rates will be defined by Senate resolution;

– fuel rates will be defined by Senate resolution; differentiated rates – 60% reduction for the public road and subway transport sectors, national artistic, cultural, journalistic and audiovisual productions, sporting activities and institutional communication; food intended for human consumption, personal hygiene and cleaning products consumed by low-income families;

– 60% reduction for the public road and subway transport sectors, national artistic, cultural, journalistic and audiovisual productions, sporting activities and institutional communication; food intended for human consumption, personal hygiene and cleaning products consumed by low-income families; intermediate tax rate – 30% for the provision of services by regulated professions, the so-called independent professionals;

– 30% for the provision of services by regulated professions, the so-called independent professionals; state funds – maintains until December 31, 2032;

– maintains until December 31, 2032; automotive sector – extends benefits until the end of 2032; It is

– extends benefits until the end of 2032; It is inheritances – the Causa Mortis and Donation Transmission Tax, which is levied on inheritances, will have a progressive rate and defined in a complementary law.

