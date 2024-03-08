Court ruled in November 2023 that journalistic outlets can be condemned for interviews with any indication of wrong or false information

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) released this Friday (March 8, 2024) the ruling that describes the ministers' vote in the decision that determines the liability of newspapers for interviews with signs of false information. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

On November 29, 2023, the Court decided, by 9 votes to 2, that journalistic companies of any nature can be held civilly liable for libel, defamation or slander for statements made by people interviewed. The final decision also includes the thesis that will be used for similar cases that are being processed in court.

After the publication of the ruling, the parties to the process will be able to present appeals to overturn or adjust the decision.

In an interview with Power360 in December 2023, minister Gilmar Mendes stated that it is possible to improve the thesis through called “declaration embargoes”, appeal presented to contest possible omissions in the Court's decision. The Dean of the Court also said he was in favor of changes that would make the decision replicable in situations different from those analyzed by the STF. The minister, however, was one of the votes in favor of the thesis.

“All of this perhaps needs to be addressed and, if applicable, this issue can return to the Court via embargo for clarification so that the thesis can be properly clarified”, Mendes said.

Journalism entities and experts criticized the Court for the thesis. They stated that the decision could harm the work of journalists. A live interview, for example, is something that may be made impossible by the thesis. Depending on the judge's interpretation, it can be understood that there was no opportunity for the accused person to defend himself.

The specific case deals with an interview published in 1995 by the newspaper Pernambuco Diary. In the publication, Ricardo Zarattini Filho (1935-2017) was accused by an interviewee of having participated in a bomb attack in 1966 that left 3 people dead at Guararapes airport. Zarattini was a member of the PCBR (Brazilian Revolutionary Communist Party) and a federal deputy for the PT in São Paulo. He is the father of the current federal deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP).

The ministers began discussing the thesis in the virtual plenary, but 3 different strands were formed and the case was taken to the physical plenary. In the physical plenary, minister Alexandre de Moraes combined the theses established by him and the president of the STF, minister Roberto Barroso. The writer of the ruling, however, is Minister Edson Fachin, who wrote the thesis that mediated the understandings.

Here is the understanding established by the Court:

“Full constitutional protection for freedom of the press is enshrined in the binomial freedom with responsibility, prohibiting any type of prior censorship, but admitting the possibility of subsequent analysis and liability, including removal of content, for information proven to be insulting, defamatory, slanderous, lying , and in relation to possible material and moral damages, as the rights to honor, intimacy, private life and one's own image form the constitutional protection of the dignity of the human person, safeguarding an intimate space that is insurmountable by external illicit intrusions”;

“In the event of publication of an interview in which the interviewee falsely imputes a crime to a third party, the journalistic company can only be held civilly liable if: (i) at the time of publication, there was concrete evidence that the imputation was false; and (ii) the vehicle failed to observe the duty of care in verifying the veracity of the facts and disclosing the existence of such evidence”.

Here is the score: