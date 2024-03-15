Read the full statement from Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Ferreira

STF minister Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality of 27 testimonies from the Tempus Veritatis operation this Friday (15th March)

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality, this Friday (15.mar.2024), of 27 statements to the Federal Police (Federal Police) of those involved in the Tempus Veritatis operation, including Ronald Ferreira de Araújo Junior, Army lieutenant colonel. He testified to the PF in February in the investigation into an alleged coup d'état plan, orchestrated by allies of the former president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 323 kB).