Former aide-de-camp of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) provided clarifications through audios in which he criticized the investigation; he was subsequently arrested

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid fully confirmed the previous terms of the statements given during the statements to the PF (Federal Police). The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes, made public the minutes of the hearing this Friday (22.mar.2024). Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 3 MB).



