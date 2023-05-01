It is the 1st time, in his 3rd term, that the president speaks on national radio and television; reinforces salary increases and income tax exemption

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) made a statement on national radio and TV this Sunday (30.Apr.2023). He reinforced the recent measures announced by his government to increase the real value of the minimum wage and to expand the Income Tax exemption range.

It was the 1st time, in his 3rd term, that Lula spoke on national radio and television. The speech lasted 3 minutes. The speech took place because of the 1st of May, Labor Day.

Watch:

Read Lula’s statement in full:

“My friends and my girlfriends,

“Tomorrow, May 1st, is the day to honor the working people of Brazil.

“You who work in factories, in civil construction, in banks, in stores or in offices. You app workers. You microentrepreneurs. You, who work in the fields, in schools, in hospitals.

“You young people who are taking their first steps in the world of work. You, retirees and pensioners, who, over a lifetime, helped build Brazil with the fruit of your sweat.

“It doesn’t matter the profession or the place of work. The important thing is that you are responsible for generating wealth in Brazil.

“You remember the achievements you had when we governed Brazil. Record job creation. Minimum wage growing above inflation. Guaranteed labor rights.

“Everything has gotten worse in recent years. The job disappeared. Wages have lost purchasing power. Inflation rose. Interest rates skyrocketed. Rights conquered over decades were destroyed overnight.

“Few times in history have the Brazilian people been treated with such contempt, and had so little to celebrate.

“Fortunately, that bad weather is in the past. Brazil has once again recognized the fundamental role of working people in building Brazil’s future.

“Since the first day of this third term you have given me, I have been working to fix and rebuild our country.

“Recomposing the gains lost by male and female workers is a priority for our government.

“Starting with the appreciation of the minimum wage, which had not had a real increase for six years, and had been losing purchasing power day after day. But we are already starting to reverse this loss.

“As of tomorrow, the minimum wage will be worth R$ 1,320 reais for active workers, retirees and pensioners. It’s a small but real rise above inflation for the first time in six years.

“In the next few days, I will submit a bill to the National Congress so that this achievement will be permanent, and the minimum wage will be readjusted every year above inflation, as it used to be when we governed Brazil.

“And you can be sure that, by the end of my mandate, it will once again be a great instrument of social transformation that it was in the past, when it grew 74% above inflation.

“It was thanks to this that millions of Brazilian men and women came out of extreme poverty and paved the way for a better life.

“It is necessary to remember that the appreciation of the minimum wage is not essential only for those who earn the minimum wage.

“With more money in circulation, trade sales increase, industry produces more. The wheel of the economy turns again, and new jobs are created.

“I also want to announce another very important measure. We are changing the income tax exemption range, which eight years ago was frozen at R$1,903 reais.

“From now on, the amount of up to R$ 2,640 reais per month will no longer pay a penny of income tax. And, until the end of my mandate, the exemption will be valid for up to R$ 5 thousand reais per month.

“My friends and my girlfriends. There will be no reconstruction of Brazil without the appreciation of workers.

“Brazil will grow again with social inclusion and new jobs will be created.

“You can be sure that your hard work will be increasingly recognized and rewarded.

“And May Day, which has always been a day of struggle, will once again be a day of conquests for working people.

“Thank you very much, and happy May Day.”