The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality, this Friday (15.mar.2024), of 27 statements to the PF (Federal Police) of those involved in the Tempus Veritatis operation, including the former minister of Justice Anderson Gustavo Torres. He deposed the PF in February in the investigation into an alleged coup d'état plan, orchestrated by allies of the former president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here's the complete (PDF- 6 MB) of the statement.