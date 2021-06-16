Senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) presented this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) his opinion on the MP (Provisional Measure) for the capitalization of Eletrobras. The text has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and expires on June 22nd.

The vote in the Senate is scheduled for this Wednesday (June 16, 2021), but the senators asked the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), to postpone it to Thursday (June 17, 2021) on account of delay in delivering the opinion. The session started at 4 pm and the text was released at 5:52 pm. here is the whole (865KB).

