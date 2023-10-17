Text will be voted on this Tuesday (Oct 17) in the Senate Economic Affairs Committee; rapporteur rejected all changes made by the Chamber

The senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), rapporteur for the extension of the payroll tax exemption policy in the Senate, presented his text to the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) asking for the rejection of all changes made in the Chamber of Deputies. The project (PL 334/2023) extends the benefit for 17 sectors of the economy for another 4 years, until 2027. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 112 kB). As shown by the Power360congressman removed from the text the reduction in social security contributions for all municipalities, which was included in the Chamber. The project approved by the Senate in June included a reduction in city hall social security rates, but the exemption would only apply to cities with up to 142 thousand inhabitants. The project must be voted on this Tuesday morning (October 17, 2023) at the CAE and may go to the plenary session in the afternoon.