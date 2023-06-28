Minister Benedito Gonçalves determined the ineligibility of the former president for 8 years from the 2022 election

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, rapporteur of the action in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), voted this Tuesday (27.jun.2023) for the ineligibility of the former president for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The rapporteur determined that the former head of the Executive would be prevented from running for the next 8 years, counting from the 2022 election. been elected. The minister failed to declare the general’s ineligibility Braga Netto (PL), candidate for vice president on the plate. The trial will resume next Thursday (Jun 29, 2023). Here’s the full of the vote (3 MB).