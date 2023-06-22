43-page document presents the entire process of the action that could lead to the former president’s ineligibility

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) started this Thursday morning (22.jun.2023) the judgment of Aije (Judicial Electoral Investigation Action) that could lead to the ineligibility of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full of the report (623 KB).

The rapporteur for the action, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, presented the document in the 1st phase of the trial. Now, the judgment is on the oral arguments.

The 43-page report presents the progress of the action filed by the PDT (Brazilian Democratic Party) that indicates abuse of political power and misuse of the media in the holding of a meeting of the former chief executive at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.

The party indicates that Bolsonaro propagated “informational disorder” when raising doubts about the electronic voting machines during the event.

“Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro created a propitious environment for the propagation of all sorts of informational disorder by asserting, on several occasions, that the electronic voting system is receptive to fraud and invasions that, from the perspective of presidential delirium, can compromise the reliability of the results of the Brazilian elections”says part of the representation.