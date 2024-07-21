Sunday, July 21, 2024, 8:07 PM



Joe Biden announced this Sunday his decision to take a step back and not continue his race for re-election for the presidency of the United States. The current president communicated his decision through a letter shared on the social network ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Read the translated content of the letter that completely changes the course of the upcoming US elections, to be held on Tuesday, November 5 of this year:

«My dear Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great strides as a nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to record numbers of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. We passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. We appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And we passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know that none of this could have been accomplished without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We have protected and preserved our democracy. And we have revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while my intention was to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the nation later this coming week with more details about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my sincere thanks to the American people for the faith and trust they have placed in me.

I believe today what I have always believed: that there is nothing that America cannot do when we do it together. We just have to remember that we are the United States of America.