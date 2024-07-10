Deputies present the text after a long discussion this Wednesday (10th July); meats remain outside the total exemption

The PLP rapporteur 68 of 2024which deals with the unification of taxes in tax reform, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), presented the latest version of the text that will be voted on this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024). The final report continues without meat in the 100% tax-exempt basic basket and is leaner than the one released this morning. The first version had 515 pages, while the most recent document has 379 pages. Read the full (PDF – 2 MB).