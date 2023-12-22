Document forgives fines of up to R$20,000 and excludes those convicted of January 8th; was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a Christmas pardon decree that grants pardon to prisoners convicted of crimes committed without violence or serious threat, women with underage children and people sentenced to fines of up to R$20,000, among other specific situations, as anticipated by the Power360. The decree excludes those convicted of the extremist acts of January 8th and for crimes against women and those involving racism and prejudice. It was published on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) on DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). Read the complete (PDF – 485 kB).