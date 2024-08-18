Candidates were not allowed to leave with the material in any of the shifts of the Unified Competition

The federal government released the question booklets on Sunday night (Aug 18, 2024) CNU (Unified National Competition). Candidates were not allowed to leave the application site with the documents. Read here the morning notebook. In this linkthe one in the afternoon.

The board responsible for preparing the tests was Cesgranrio Foundationwhich holds competitions at federal and state levels, such as Banco do Brasil and Petrobras.

THE Poder360 spoke with candidates who took the exams at the Anhanguera college campus, in the ID shopping mall, in Brasília.

Gustavo, 38, frequently takes public exams. He said that he prepared for the test and that he had already taken other exams prepared by Cesgranrio, the same board that prepared the Enem exam for the exams.

For Marcos, 31, his preparation for the exam was not enough. “The questions prepared for the CNU were different from the ones I asked the board while I was studying”he declared.

The candidate took the test aimed at professionals in the IT (Information Technology) field. According to him, the specific knowledge content mixed the IT perspective with that of human rights and public policies, which made the test more difficult.

