The federal government released this Friday (April 5, 2024) the exam times for the Unified National Public Tenderknown as Enem dos Concursos, which will be held on May 5th. The tests will be administered simultaneously in 228 cities in Brazil.

The test lasts 2h30, starting at 9am (Brasília time), in the morning. Gates will open at 7:30 am.

In the afternoon, the gates will open at 1pm (Brasília time) and close at 2pm. The test will start at 2:30 pm and will last 3:30 hours.

The high school level tests do not include essay questions, only writing during the day.

Read the schedules:

Morning

Gates opening: 7:30 am;

Gates closing: 7:30 am;

Start of application: 9am;

Test duration: 2h30.

Afternoon