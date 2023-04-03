Collegiate formed by senators and deputies will analyze MP of the restructuring of President Lula’s ministries

The National Congress should install on Tuesday (4.Apr.2023) the 1st mixed commission to analyze the provisional measure (MP 1,154, of 2023) on the restructuring of the 37 ministries of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The blended meeting is in the senate agenda. Congressmen must elect the president and vice-president of the collegiate.

The installation of the commission gives respite to the stalemate among the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on the rite of processing the measures.

Internal rule that determines that the commission is formed by 12 senators and 12 deputies.

However, one resolution of Congress allows the inclusion of 1 more member of the minority benches of the Chamber and Senate that did not reach, in the proportional calculation, the contingent of congressmen to integrate the collegiate. In all, therefore, the commission will have 13 senators and 13 deputies.

The same determination says that the leaders must indicate the members of the commission within 12 hours after the publication of the provisional measure in the DOU (Official Gazette). After the deadline, since the PM of the ministries was published on January 1st, the president of Congress, Pacheco, can nominate the leaders and vice-leaders for collegiate holders.

The current composition of the commission will have only 2 senators, Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) and Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) and 2 deputies, Merlong Solano (PT-PI) and Odair Cunha (PT-MG), which make up the base of PT management. read the full (50 KB).

O Congress may vote for 3 more MPs in the current system for a federal government appeal to the two legislative houses, according to Lira.

In addition to the MP from the 37 ministries, the mayor mentioned two more that can be analyzed by the joint commission:

MP Bolsa Familia;

MP from Minha Casa Minha Vida.

The mayor defends increasing the number of seats for the House in the joint commissions for the analysis of provisional measures. Lira stated that in the current configuration 1 senator corresponds to 6.5 deputies. Deputies want to expand proportionality to 3 deputies for each senator.

PACHECO X LIRA

The conflict between the Senate and the Chamber over the processing of provisional measures came to a head last week. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco determined the installation of commissions to analyze them. The mayor, Arthur Lira, who wants to modify the process, rebelled. He said that there was truculence on the part of the Senate. After, softened.

To understand the impasse between the two, it is necessary to know the rite of appreciation of the MPs in the National Congress. The Constitution determines that every provisional measure is analyzed by a commission composed of 12 senators and 12 deputies before going to the plenary of the Chamber and, later, to the Senate. The covid-19 pandemic, however, changed this course and gave more powers to the Chamber.

The Power360 reported from the 1st moment, pari passu, all the imbroglio involving the subject. read here 7 points to understand Lira and Pacheco’s impasse.