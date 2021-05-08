L.Dear reader, do you already have your vaccination appointment? Or are you already vaccinated? In any case, the good feeling that most people associate with it is completely justified: even for experts, vaccines are the sharpest weapon in the fight against the pandemic. Infections are falling dramatically in countries like Israel or Great Britain, which are already further with vaccination. So why still doubt and not finally acquit the vaccinated from the suspicion of spreading the virus?

In fact, most scientists believe in the population effect of vaccination – the vaccines not only protect almost completely against Covid-19 disease, they obviously also protect against infection and transmission almost as well. But many still have doubts. Because the data are still incomplete, studies can hardly be compared, and ultimately the following applies to the immune system: black and white do not exist. Anyone who has been vaccinated but is still infected and who has the virus in the nasopharynx mucous membrane can – theoretically – still be contagious if all other protective measures are not taken. Joachim Müller-Jung, the head of our Nature and Science editorial team, analyzes the situation – and here, too, shows how exciting reading various scientific study data can be at the moment.

Let’s stay with the topic of health and prevention. If you think of private health insurance, you dream of perfect protection for your health: the most modern treatment methods, fast specialist appointments, treatment by the head physician in the hospital. And all of this is even cheaper than with statutory health insurance. But the beautiful picture keeps getting cracks. Namely when the private health insurances (PKV) announce hefty premium increases. The Federal Statistical Office has just reported that the contributions in March increased by 5.3 percent compared to the same month last year. In January, when the most premium adjustments are usually made, prices rose by 4.9 percent compared to December 2020. Barmenia, Bayerische Beamten Versicherungen and, above all, Debeka, with increases of more than 10 percent, were particularly negative . In contrast, the statutory health insurance funds increased their additional contribution at the beginning of the year by an average of 0.2 percentage points. Since 2015, the premiums for private health insurance have even risen by around 25 percent. In contrast, normal inflation for all goods and services only increased by 9 percent. Does it make sense to stay with private health insurance anyway? Or to decide for them again now? Dyrk Scherff from the business department of our Sunday newspaper has compiled the answers to such questions.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



“The transformation of a pleasant woman into a pointed caricature of herself is one of the saddest human spectacles”: This is what doctor Robert Wilson wrote about 50 years ago about women going through menopause. Only one thing can help against “widow’s humps”, “negativistic” moods and “natural feminization”: hormone replacement therapy. They free older women from the fate of “sagging and shrunken” breasts and “unyielding, cracked, degenerated” vulvae. Much has changed since then. But the view of menopausal women is far from being the best. It is all too often characterized by condescending jokes about hot flashes and forgetfulness. Estrogens are still considered to be the drug of choice for such ailments. At the same time, we know little about the benefits of hot flashes – or menopause in general. Isn’t it time for a new image of midlife women? Leonie Feuerbach has read numerous books dealing with menopause. The overview that emerged from this should also interest the partners of the women concerned.

Best regards, stay healthy, and if you have any questions or suggestions about F +, your complete access to FAZ.NET, please write to me: [email protected],

Your Carsten Knop

editor

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung