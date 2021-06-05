L.Dear reader, the mood of the people is normalizing a little; we also recognize this from the topics in which you have been particularly interested in the past few days. Corona ends up in the rear, and political news is also having a difficult time at the moment. The other life comes to the fore, reports about human beings, including things that are off the beaten track, such as UFOs.

There is the piece by our colleague Michael Eder, who spoke to triathlete Patrick Lange about the Ironman in Hawaii in 2019. Because that was the low point of Lange’s sporting career, a debacle that the athlete has not talked about for a long time. But now it has opened up: “The 2019 season was overshadowed by my mother’s serious illness,” says Lange. “I tried to keep that out of the public eye because I didn’t want people to say I would use your illness as an excuse for myself.” The crux, he says, is that outside athletic performance is almost always with you sterile view would be assessed and personal well-being does not play a role. “Of course you can only see from the outside what you can see.” But now Lange wants to know again, with a new training program and after surviving a corona infection. Lange recently won the North American Ironman Championship in Tulsa (Oklahoma), the first long distance in a long time. Again he was strong and aggressive in all three disciplines. The Ironman Hawaii is scheduled for October 9th.

Let’s get to the UFOs. Yes you’ve read correctly. Barack Obama spoke of sightings of objects in flight, of which one does not know what it is. “It is true, and I mean it seriously: There are recordings and evidence of objects in the sky that we can not yet explain,” said the former president of the broadcaster CBS. Ufologists and members of the military, who have long been ridiculed after encountering the puzzling phenomena, are now waiting for a report from the American intelligence services. We have compiled the sightings that have been officially reported over the past few days. It’s all for entertainment in any case. However, the reaction of President Joe Biden to a question on the subject is also worth seeing: At a press conference a few days ago, the President almost escaped from the podium when a journalist asked him about unidentified objects in flight and Obama’s statement. The excerpt can be found on Youtube.

To conclude, let’s come to a topic that should interest people in Germany more than UFOs in America: Rafael Laguna de la Vera is to promote groundbreaking inventions for the federal government. He told our colleague Patrick Bernau what happens when innovation meets bureaucracy. “We should promote inventions that change the world. But we are always held back by the mechanisms of administration. The Chancellor has recognized this and has just issued a public warning. Apparently she is already so desperate that she is looking for the public, ”complains the top patron of the invention. Indeed, something should change about that.

Greetings from the editorial team

Your Carsten Knop

editor

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung