L.Dear reader, since the beginning of the new year, there are no longer six, but only three nuclear power plants in operation in Germany. The kilns in Brokdorf (Schleswig-Holstein), Grohnde (Lower Saxony) and Gundremmingen (Bavaria) were shut down. Isar 2 near the Bavarian Landshut as well as the reactors in Emsland in Lower Saxony and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg are still connected to the grid. But they also only have a short remaining term. The nuclear phase-out decided in 2011 after the reactor accident in Fukushima, Japan, should be completed by the end of this year at the latest.

Germany is thus taking a separate path internationally. In addition, Germany “ideally” wants to get out of lignite by 2030, according to the coalition agreement. And also that Germany should get 80 percent of its electricity from renewable energies that year. In 2021, however, their share of electricity generation did not increase, but actually fell, to just under 41 percent. According to preliminary figures from the BDEW energy association, brown and hard coal together covered more than a quarter of Germany’s electricity needs, and nuclear power almost 12 percent. Our business editors took a closer look at how this can or should work.

The pharmaceutical researcher Jochen Maas is the Vice President of the “House of Pharma and Healthcare” in Frankfurt and has made some interesting thoughts about the Omikron variant of the coronavirus. He finds that Omikron is a prime example of evolution, in which a “successful” virus is primarily concerned with spreading, but not with the death of the host, in this case humans. Therefore – with all caution – there is reason to be confident. In the meantime it has been established that Omikron is up to 45 percent less morbid than Delta because the viral load has shifted in the individual areas of the respiratory organs. To be on the safe side, Maas also makes it unmistakably clear. “Omikron is also still dangerous, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.” It is therefore still essential to largely avoid the course of severe disease.

Rising real estate prices are turning many a property owner into a millionaire. This is especially true for those who bought a house in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg or Cologne decades ago – also in the surrounding area. Real estate prices have also been rising steadily in smaller cities for years. What is enjoyable to owners can become a real problem for heirs. Because anyone who has to pay several hundred thousand euros from a standing start without a lush financial cushion can quickly get sleepless nights. Inken Schönauer, our finance department manager, took a closer look at when the tax comes, who can lean back and relax and what options there are to maybe reduce the burden.

