L.Dear reader, for optimists and pessimists, there are data these days that confirm your view of the corona pandemic. On the one hand, most of the high-risk Covid patients in Germany have now been vaccinated at least once. The test strategy is now also taking effect. And even a first dose of vaccine, regardless of the brand, protects a clear majority of those vaccinated against Covid-19. But is that enough? A state in which a large part of the population is so immune that the virus can no longer spread is difficult to achieve, even with highly effective Covid vaccines. In fact, behind the expert estimates for herd immunity, there is a significant amount of uncertainty, which has grown again in the past four months due to the spread of more infectious virus variants. Joachim Müller-Jung, editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section, analyzes the situation for us.

The President of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, is in favor of turning vaccinations on children, adolescents and young adults. “It’s not just because of their many contacts that the boys have a high risk of passing on the virus and infecting other people with it.”, Weigeldt told Timo Steppat, editor in our politics department. “They are the ones who suffered considerably from the school closings and the ban on contact during the lockdown.” For months, they were even forbidden in many places to romp around with their friends outside. Children and young people have been asked to “accept these restrictions, and not for their own protection, but solely for the protection of third parties”. It is owed to young people to enable them to return to life. I think Weigeldt is right. The youngest look pretty old right now.

The Germans are country eggs – at least if you believe surveys. According to this, two thirds would like to live in villages or small towns and not in the metropolises. But what does it mean for a village when a group of townspeople suddenly settle there? The village of Freiamt in southern Baden experienced that. There has been a communal housing project there for a little more than three years, the Bergfritzenhof. The around thirty residents also use the old Schwarzwaldhof as a space for co-working, seminars and cultural events. Judith Lembke, business editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, asked Mayor Hannelore Reinbold-Mench what it is like when the city dwellers come: Different cultures meet. The older villagers in particular are amazed that the residents don’t have a car and ride their bikes everywhere. But that’s not all.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



Greetings, if you have a question about F +, your complete access to FAZ.NET, please write to me: [email protected],

Your Carsten Knop

editor

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung