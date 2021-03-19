L.Dear reader, do you want to buy an apartment? Living space is still a popular investment – but not suitable for every wallet. Volker Looman explains when the investment is worthwhile – using the example of a 129 square meter apartment in Haar near Munich, which is a listed building and costs 1,299,000 euros. In addition, there is 3.5 percent for the real estate transfer tax and 1 percent for the notary’s deed, so that the apartment in the former sanatorium costs a total of 1,357,000 euros. What do you think? Is it beneficial to spend exactly 10,519 euros and 38 cents on one square meter? Or is it advisable to invest the money differently? The answer is an accurate analysis of income, expenses and interest rates. And for many who are toying with the purchase of real estate, it is certainly an eye-opener. If you have the means, you can find happiness in expensive homes, but if you don’t have the means, you won’t find rest in such properties. That really doesn’t have to be the case, or do you need something of your own at any cost that actually doesn’t belong to you, but to the bank?

Have you already noticed this development? Lesbian and gay associations were pioneers of a free life until they got caught up in left-wing identity. Today they are strongholds of denunciation and counter-enlightenment: “I am what I am, and what I am needs no excuses.” Gloria Gaynor’s adaptation from the musical “A Cage Full of Fools” became a global success in 1984 – and the international anthem of the gay movement. The message was particularly convincing in its simplicity: everyone according to their own style, nobody should apologize for “being like that”, nobody should have to howl with the wolves. Forty years later, lesbian and gay associations are propagating the opposite: The “others”, those who are rather disparagingly referred to as “cis-gender” or “heteronormative”, should now apologize. At least when they do not support every association claim, when they criticize, step out of line, show their own mind. The number of those who are guilty of this “offense” is growing longer. Those who do not bend over must expect expulsion, marginalization and public denunciation as homophobic or transphobic, close to the AfD. This is what our guest author Alexander Zinn writes, from 1996 to 2010 board member, press spokesman and managing director of the lesbian and gay association. He is currently doing research at the Hannah Arendt Institute for Totalitarian Research at the TU Dresden.

Do i want a child? Johanna Dürrholz has asked herself this several times in texts for us; A book has now emerged from these considerations. A preprint is part of your F + offer, here is a sample: “In the classic core family, there were two large areas of work that the partners had divided up: the job and the care work. The only difference: the care work was and will not be paid for. In the traditional family it was divided up so that one (mostly the man) went to full work and one (mostly the woman) raised the children, ran the household, went shopping, cleaned and arranged appointments. That’s at least two full-time jobs done by two people. Today we have three full-time jobs: one partner’s job, the other’s job – and care work. If the work becomes more, but the person constellation remains with a couple, then there are simply too many tasks for too few people. In order to be able to cope with all of these tasks, certain requirements must be met. On the one hand, you need money if you want to have your child cared for full-time. Even in large cities, it is difficult to find a childcare place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, these are roughly the frame times that such a couple would need. So parents either have to rely on private care, which is very expensive, or live very centrally in the big city, which is also expensive. Few couples can afford that. On the other hand, the couple must also feel up to the emotional burden that it costs not to see their child or children for many hours every day. Of course, this is also completely normal in other European countries. But that does not mean that it is absolutely desirable to have a child so that you can only see it in the evenings and on weekends.“

You can read even more here and of course in the book "The K-Question. What it means today to (not) want a child "from Dudenverlag.