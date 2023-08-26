Ldear readers, anyone who drives regularly in traffic knows that the law of the strongest prevails here. And it is often said: everyone against everyone. Drivers against cyclists, cyclists against pedestrians, and from somewhere an e-scooter comes racing around the corner. The tone is rough, sometimes there is honking and often cursing. Our author recently became the proud owner of a road bike and uses it to challenge the natural hierarchy of road traffic. The supposedly weaker rises above the “environmental sinners” in the Porsche 911, and even an accident with a Smart cannot slow down his aggressiveness. It’s the story of a radicalization on two wheels that has a lot of truth in it – and that you can’t read without a smile.

Things get more serious when young people first think about their financial plan for the future. Perhaps they have already been able to save something in addition to the obligatory nest egg of three net monthly salaries, or perhaps they have inherited and are now asking themselves: How do I get the most out of my 10,000 euros? Children are expensive, as is owning a home. For example, my colleague Sarah Huemer advises young parents not to take too many risks and to invest in such a way that they are not exposed to large price fluctuations. Because every stage of life comes with different needs and opportunities, she has created four sample portfolios, one of which may also suit your life situation.

Anyone who has already completed family planning or has never had one in mind does not have it easy when it comes to contraception. All too often it’s still a woman’s thing. There is one option for men that can be completed by a urologist in just 20 minutes: vasectomy. With a Pearl Index of 0.1, it is the safest of all contraceptive methods. It costs between 300 and 700 euros, and in many cases it can even be reversed, if necessary, for a multiple of the cost. Our author had the procedure performed when he and his wife were faced with the question of how they want to use contraception in the future during their third pregnancy. He is one of 50,000 men in Germany who have themselves sterilized every year, and his experience report enlightens – about myths, wrong role models and unfounded fears.

