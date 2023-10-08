Combating drug trafficking is one of the main themes; candidates participate in the 2nd electoral debate this Sunday (8.Oct)

Candidates for the Presidency of Argentina participate in the 2nd debate for the election this Sunday (October 8, 2023). The event will be held at the law school of the University of Buenos Aires and will start at 9 pm (Brasília time).

The topics discussed by candidates Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman in this debate will be: security, work, production, human development, housing and environmental preservation. The election is scheduled for October 22nd.

With the crisis in Argentina, the increase in poverty and the high inflationthe 1st debate, held on October 1st, was marked by a tense atmosphere between the candidates and exchange of accusations, especially between Milei and Massa, who lead voting intentions in the presidential race.

Massa criticized Milei’s dollarization plan and tried to break away from President Alberto Fernández. The right-wing candidate criticized the management of the Economy Minister.

In a survey carried out by CB consultant From September 25th to 28th, Milei, from the Libertad Avanza party, appears with 32.2% of voting intentions. The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), comes next, with 28.9%. The 2 candidates are numerically tied within the margin of error, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Patricia Bullrich is in 3rd, with 28.1%, while Schiaretti and Bregman are in 4th and 5th place, with 3.1% and 2.1% of voting intentions, respectively. The survey interviewed 4,072 people online, from September 25th to 28th.

Read each candidate’s proposals for security below:

Javier Milei



Reproduction/Instagram Javier Milei Javier Milei

Javier Milei is 52 years old and led the primary election on August 13, 2023 with 30.4% of the vote. He is running for President for the right-wing coalition “La Libertad Avanza” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances) and defines himself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian”.

Among the proposals to combat crime in the country, the right-wing candidate wants to reformulate Argentina’s prison legislation, depoliticize the Armed Forces and build more prisons in partnership with private companies.

Furthermore, Milei is in favor of deregulating the weapons market and possession for personal use by the population.

In his government plan, the candidate also said that, if elected, he will create a national database linked to security cameras with facial identification spread across the city to facilitate the arrest of criminals with warrants in force.

The candidate also includes a policy for foreigners in the proposals. Milei wants to prohibit the entry of people with criminal records and the immediate deportation of individuals from other countries who commit a crime in Argentine territory.

Here’s the complete of Javier Milei’s complete government plan (PDF – 696 kB, in Spanish).

Sergio Massa

Sergio Massa, 51 years old, has a law degree from the University of Belgrano. He is the current Minister of Economy and is running in the elections for the left-wing coalition “Unión por la Pátria” (Union for the Fatherland, in Portuguese).



Reproduction/X @SergioMassa – 4.Oct.2023 Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa

The candidate, launched by the current president, Alberto Fernandéz, said he intends to implement the same security plan applied in the city of Tigre, in which he was mayor from 2007 to 2013.

Furthermore, Massa proposes creating a police unit specialized in repressing drug trafficking. Like Milei, the government leader also intends to implement camera monitoring systems to prevent crimes.

The candidate’s full government program is detailed in the official site of the party.

PATRICIA BULLRICH

Patricia Bullrich, 67, has a degree in humanities and social sciences with a focus on communication from the University of Palermo and is running for election for the right-wing coalition Juntos por el Cambio (in Portuguese, Together for Change).



Reproduction/Facebook Patricia Bullrich – May 1, 2023 Patricia Bullrich

Unlike Javier Milei, Bullrich is against legal gun ownership. The candidate considers that the role of protecting the population is the responsibility of the security forces.

Among the proposals presented in her government plan, the candidate claims to be against the decriminalization of drugs and proposes the creation of a police specialized in combating gangs and special prisons for drug traffickers.

Furthermore, the representative of Juntos por El Cambio is also in favor of reducing the age of criminal responsibility, from 16 to 14 years old. Here’s the complete of his government plan (PDF – 9 MB, in Spanish).

Juan Schiaretti

Juan Schiaretti, 74, is running in the presidential election for the left-wing coalition Hacemos por Nuestro País (in Portuguese, We Do It for Our Country). He is a public accountant from the National University of Córdoba and current governor of the province of Córdoba.



Reproduction/X @JSchiaretti Juan Schiaretti

For security, Schiaretti plans to end the circulation of illegal weapons and reinforce federal forces to monitor the borders and combat drug trafficking in the country.

Furthermore, the candidate said he will create a Federal Council “to improve the service of Justice” and make the progress of processes and trials faster.

Like Milei and Massa, Schiaretti also wants to implement technological tools to prevent and reprimand crimes. Here’s the complete of its government plan (PDF – 2 MB, in Spanish).

Myriam Bregman

Myriam Bregman is 51 years old and represents the Frente de Izquierda (Left Front, in Portuguese) coalition in this presidential election. She has a law degree from the University of Buenos Aires.



Reproduction/Facebook Myriam Bregman – August 3, 2023 Myriam Bregman

Bregman is in favor of legalizing marijuana and other drugs.”as part of a comprehensive policy, accompanied by attention to consumers at risk and harm reduction”.

The candidate also proposes to nationalize private ports and commercial routes through which large shipments of narcotics leave, put an end to money laundering schemes involving businesspeople and politicians involved in drug trafficking and facilitate young people’s access to work, schools and recreation so as not to become vulnerable. crime.

In addition, Bregman also intends to allocate a portion of the budget to combat gender-based violence and other hate crimes, file lawsuits against protesters and workers, and repeal anti-terrorism laws.

The legislation allows people who “terrorize” population are sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. In 2011, when it was approved, the law was criticized for opening up protesters and picketers as terrorists.

This report was written by Journalism intern Eduarda Teixeira under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.